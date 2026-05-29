The Boucree Foundation Inc's Silent Auction

GRACE ISLAND ESCAPE

A Private Island Experience Unlike Any Other

LIVE AUCTION

Experience one of the most exclusive destinations in the United States.

Nestled among the legendary Thimble Islands off the coast of Connecticut, Grace Island is the only commercially available private island retreat in the archipelago—a secluded sanctuary where luxury, privacy, and natural beauty converge.

This extraordinary estate features an 11-bedroom (all to your disposal) waterfront residence surrounded by panoramic ocean views, private docks, pristine shoreline, and breathtaking New England sunsets. Accessible only by boat, Grace Island offers a rare opportunity to enjoy an entire island as your personal paradise.

The winning bidder and guests will enjoy:

• Exclusive use of Grace Island

• Luxurious accommodations for family and friends

• Unmatched privacy and tranquility

• Spectacular waterfront living

• A once-in-a-lifetime island experience

Whether hosting a family gathering, celebrating a special occasion, entertaining clients, or simply escaping the ordinary, Grace Island delivers an experience reserved for a privileged few.

A destination where memories are made, relationships are strengthened, and time seems to stand still.

Availability to be coordinated with the property owner for the 2026–2027 season.

Bid with purpose.

Escape in extraordinary style.

Own the moment. Experience paradise.