The Boucree Foundation Inc's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
GRACE ISLAND ESCAPE
A Private Island Experience Unlike Any Other
LIVE AUCTION
Experience one of the most exclusive destinations in the United States.
Nestled among the legendary Thimble Islands off the coast of Connecticut, Grace Island is the only commercially available private island retreat in the archipelago—a secluded sanctuary where luxury, privacy, and natural beauty converge.
This extraordinary estate features an 11-bedroom (all to your disposal) waterfront residence surrounded by panoramic ocean views, private docks, pristine shoreline, and breathtaking New England sunsets. Accessible only by boat, Grace Island offers a rare opportunity to enjoy an entire island as your personal paradise.
The winning bidder and guests will enjoy:
• Exclusive use of Grace Island
• Luxurious accommodations for family and friends
• Unmatched privacy and tranquility
• Spectacular waterfront living
• A once-in-a-lifetime island experience
Whether hosting a family gathering, celebrating a special occasion, entertaining clients, or simply escaping the ordinary, Grace Island delivers an experience reserved for a privileged few.
A destination where memories are made, relationships are strengthened, and time seems to stand still.
Availability to be coordinated with the property owner for the 2026–2027 season.
Bid with purpose.
Escape in extraordinary style.
Own the moment. Experience paradise.
Starting bid
ANTHONY LIGGINS
JAMAICAN NIGHTS
72” x 48”
Yarn, Acrylic & Oil Stick on Canvas, Market value $12.000
A bold celebration of color, rhythm, and Caribbean spirit, Jamaican Nights by acclaimed artist Anthony Liggins captures the vibrant energy and soulful atmosphere of Jamaica after sunset. Layers of rich acrylics, expressive oil stick markings, and textured yarn elements create a dynamic composition that invites the viewer into a world of movement, music, and emotion.
The interplay of luminous blues, passionate reds, warm golds, and vibrant pinks reflects the pulse of island life—where culture, creativity, and community converge. Through abstract forms and tactile surfaces, Liggins transforms memory and experience into a powerful visual narrative that is both deeply personal and universally resonant.
This striking 72” x 48” original work is a commanding statement piece, offering collectors the opportunity to acquire a unique contemporary artwork from one of Jamaica’s distinguished artistic voices.
Generously donated in support of the Boucree Foundation, proceeds from this auction lot will help create brighter futures for children through education and community development initiatives in Jamaica.
Own a masterpiece that embodies the color, passion, and enduring spirit of the Caribbean.
Starting bid
LAKE SPIVEY LAKEHOUSE ESCAPE
Discover an extraordinary waterfront retreat where luxury, comfort, and unforgettable memories come together.
Nestled on the shores of beautiful Lake Spivey near Atlanta, Georgia, this magnificent lakefront estate offers the perfect setting for a relaxing getaway with family and friends.
Featuring six spacious bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, two fully equipped kitchens, expansive indoor and outdoor living spaces, and a resort-style pool overlooking the water, this stunning property is designed for gathering, entertaining, and reconnecting.
As the winning bidder, you will enjoy:
• Exclusive stay at a luxury Lake Spivey waterfront estate
• 6 Bedrooms and 4.5 Bathrooms
• Two Full Kitchens for effortless entertaining
• Resort-Style Pool and Outdoor Living Areas
• Private Lake Access and Spectacular Views
• Spacious accommodations for family and friends
The crown jewel of the home is the luxurious top-floor Master Suite, featuring a king bed, private ensuite bath, and a private balcony with breathtaking views of the pool and tranquil lake.
Whether you're seeking a peaceful retreat, a family celebration, or a memorable weekend with friends, this exceptional lakefront mansion delivers an experience defined by comfort, elegance, and serenity.
Relax by the water.
Reconnect with those who matter most.
Create memories that last a lifetime.
BID NOW FOR THE ULTIMATE LAKEFRONT ESCAPE.
A WEEKEND TO REMEMBER.
Starting bid
DESIGN A CLASSROOM. CHANGE A FUTURE.
Become a co-creator of a new generation of learning.
Work alongside Rebel's award-winning architects to design one of six classrooms in the new Chatsworth Primary & All Age School in Jamaica.
As the winning bidder, you will:
• Collaborate directly with the design team
• Help shape the look, feel, and learning experience of a classroom
• Share your ideas and vision for future students
• Receive permanent recognition at the classroom entrance
• Have your name proudly displayed as the Classroom Design Sponsor
Only six classrooms are available.
This is more than a contribution.
It is an opportunity to create a lasting legacy, inspire young minds, and help deliver a space where children will learn, grow, and dream for generations to come.
Bring your vision to life.
Design a classroom.
Leave your mark on the future.
Starting bid
DESIGN A SCHOOL WITH WORLD-CLASS ARCHITECTS
Become a co-creator of the future.
Work alongside Rebel's award-winning design team to help shape the new Chatsworth Primary & All Age School in Jamaica.
As the winning bidder, you will:
• Collaborate directly with architects and designers
• Contribute your ideas and vision to the project
• Receive recognition as a Design Patron and Co-Creator
• Have your name permanently displayed on the school
This is more than a donation.
It is an opportunity to leave a lasting legacy, inspire future generations, and help create an extraordinary place for children to learn, grow, and thrive.
Bring your vision to life.
Create a school with us.
Be part of the design.
Starting bid
DOS ARTES TEQUILA COLLECTION
Experience the artistry, heritage, and exceptional craftsmanship of one of Mexico's most celebrated tequila collections.
The Dos Artes Tequila Collection embodies the rich traditions of Jalisco, Mexico, bringing together award-winning Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo tequilas in a stunning collector's presentation.
Each bottle is a unique work of art, individually hand-painted by master artisans, making every collection a one-of-a-kind expression of Mexican culture, craftsmanship, and tradition.
As the winning bidder, you will enjoy:
• A premium Dos Artes Tequila Collection
• Award-winning Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo tequilas
• Hand-painted ceramic bottles crafted by skilled artisans
• A rare and highly collectible luxury display piece
• An extraordinary tasting experience celebrating generations of tradition
More than a collection, this is a tribute to authentic craftsmanship, exceptional attention to detail, and the enduring spirit of Mexico.
Every sip tells a story.
Every bottle is a masterpiece.
By participating in this auction, you are also helping create brighter futures for children in Jamaica through the Boucree Foundation's educational initiatives.
Raise a glass. Create an impact.
BID TODAY.
SAVOR THE ARTISTRY.
SUPPORT A FUTURE.
Starting bid
SKYLARK NEGRIL ISLAND ESCAPE
Treat yourself to a luxurious weekend of sun, sea, and serenity at the beautiful Skylark Negril Beach Resort in Jamaica.
Unwind on pristine white-sand beaches, soak in breathtaking Caribbean sunsets, and experience the laid-back elegance that has made Negril one of the world's most beloved island destinations.
Whether you seek relaxation, romance, adventure, or simply time to reconnect with family and friends, this unforgettable getaway offers the perfect escape from everyday life.
As the winning bidder, you will enjoy:
• A luxury beachfront stay at Skylark Negril
• Direct access to Jamaica's world-famous Seven Mile Beach
• Crystal-clear waters and spectacular sunsets
• Exceptional island hospitality
• An experience designed to restore, inspire, and rejuvenate
Relax Your Body.
Refresh Your Soul.
Reignite Your Spirit.
Create memories that will last a lifetime in one of the Caribbean's most iconic beach destinations.
BID NOW FOR THE ULTIMATE ISLAND ESCAPE.
A WEEKEND TO REMEMBER.
Starting bid
DINNER FOR FOUR AT MISS LILY'S NYC
Experience an unforgettable evening at one of New York City's most celebrated Caribbean restaurants.
Located in the heart of Manhattan, Miss Lily's is renowned for its vibrant atmosphere, authentic Jamaican cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and unmistakable island energy. A favorite among locals, celebrities, and visitors alike, Miss Lily's has become an iconic destination for those seeking the true flavors and spirit of the Caribbean.
The winning bidder and three guests will enjoy:
• Dinner for Four at Miss Lily's NYC
• Authentic Jamaican and Caribbean cuisine
• Signature cocktails and island-inspired beverages
• Vibrant atmosphere, music, and culture
• A memorable culinary experience in the heart of New York City
From world-famous jerk chicken and fresh island flavors to tropical cocktails and reggae-infused vibes, every visit to Miss Lily's is a celebration of food, culture, and community.
Gather your friends.
Share great food.
Create lasting memories.
GOOD FOOD.
GOOD DRINKS.
GOOD VIBES.
BID TODAY FOR A TRUE TASTE OF THE CARIBBEAN IN NEW YORK CITY.
Starting bid
Amazing culinary journey
2 exclusive Tickets to the New York City Wine & Food Festival courtesy of Bacardi on October 16, 17 or 18 / 2026, market value $600.
• Friday, Saturday, or Sunday Evening
• Signature Bacardi Cocktails
• Acclaimed Chefs & Culinary Experiences
• One of NYC’s Premier Food Festivals
Sip. Savor. Celebrate.
BID NOW FOR A NIGHT TO REMEMBER. https://nycwff.org/
Starting bid
Lion of Judah Heritage Jacket by Duca Sartoria
Market Value: $2,500
A distinguished expression of craftsmanship, culture, and contemporary style, the Lion of Judah Heritage Jacket is designed and handcrafted by Duca Sartoria, a luxury tailoring house renowned for blending traditional Italian sartorial techniques with bold international influences.
Founded on the principles of bespoke craftsmanship, attention to detail, and timeless elegance, Duca Sartoria creates garments for discerning clients who value individuality and authenticity. Each piece reflects a commitment to premium materials, artisanal construction, and distinctive design.
This exclusive jacket is crafted from premium blue stretch fabric in an unconstructed silhouette, offering exceptional comfort while maintaining a refined and sophisticated appearance. The back features the iconic Lion of Judah emblem, symbolizing strength, resilience, leadership, and Jamaican pride. Signature Rasta-colored sleeve buttons in green, gold, and red complete the design, celebrating the vibrant spirit and heritage of Jamaica.
Auction Item Includes:
• Duca Sartoria Lion of Judah Heritage Jacket
• Premium blue stretch fabric
• Unconstructed tailored construction
• Custom Lion of Judah back graphic
• Signature Rasta-colored sleeve buttons
• Luxury garment presentation
About Duca Sartoria
Duca Sartoria represents the modern evolution of classic tailoring, combining European craftsmanship with contemporary design. The brand is recognized for creating unique, limited-production garments that tell a story through fabric, detail, and cultural inspiration.
This is more than a jacket—it is a wearable work of art that celebrates heritage, craftsmanship, and personal expression.
A rare opportunity to own an exclusive piece from Duca Sartoria while supporting the mission of The Boucree Foundation and its efforts to build brighter futures for children in Jamaica.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!