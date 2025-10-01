Hosted by

Betty's Brave & Beautiful Hearts Foundation, Inc

About this event

Sales closed

The Brave and Beautiful Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Lexington, KY, USA

THE MANCHESTER HOTEL Date Night💕 item
THE MANCHESTER HOTEL Date Night💕 item
THE MANCHESTER HOTEL Date Night💕
$250

Starting bid

This auction item is for an overnight stay at the fabulous MANCHESTER HOTEL downtown Lexington and includes dinner for two (up to $150)! VALUE: $600

THE ULTIMATE GLOW-UP💕 item
THE ULTIMATE GLOW-UP💕
$100

Starting bid

From Bluegrass Vein and Aesthetic Center, this fantastic glow-up package includes a signature facial and derma plane! VALUE: $250

REV UP YOUR STYLE💕 item
REV UP YOUR STYLE💕 item
REV UP YOUR STYLE💕
$80

Starting bid

This auction item includes a Men's full service Haircut by Lila Day Troutt at Ryan David's Hair Loft, a bourbon glass etched with a motorcycle, and complete hair and beard products!

THE AGE ERASER💕 item
THE AGE ERASER💕
$200

Starting bid

This amazing auction item is from UK Healthcare Aesthetics Center from Dr. Amit Patel and includes One Area of Botox! Value: $420

GIRLS DAY OUT💕 item
GIRLS DAY OUT💕 item
GIRLS DAY OUT💕 item
GIRLS DAY OUT💕
$70

Starting bid

This auction item includes a facial for TWO at Fizz Facial Bar and all the facial goodies you need at home! It also includes a $25 gift card to the iconic Peggy's Gifts and a Scout Bag!

💕MICHAEL KORS TOTE Donated by one of Betty's Best Friends! item
💕MICHAEL KORS TOTE Donated by one of Betty's Best Friends! item
💕MICHAEL KORS TOTE Donated by one of Betty's Best Friends!
$100

Starting bid

Smooth rose leather Michael Kors handbag with gold-tone hardware. This gorgeous bag was donated by one of Betty's best friends, Polly! It measures 15"x11"x6". VALUE: $498

POMEGRANATE TABLE PARTY💕 item
POMEGRANATE TABLE PARTY💕
$80

Starting bid

This beautiful Pomegranate Table Cloth and Napkin Set is ICONIC and PINK! Retail value: $290

HOURGLASS DELUXE GLOW FACIAL💕 item
HOURGLASS DELUXE GLOW FACIAL💕 item
HOURGLASS DELUXE GLOW FACIAL💕
$50

Starting bid

This item is a luxurious Deluxe Glow Facial from Hourglass Aesthetics tucked away in an amazing gift basket of goodies!

RELAX AND RECHARGE💕 item
RELAX AND RECHARGE💕
$75

Starting bid

This auction items includes a one hour custom facial from The Spa at Marshall and a 'Salt and Sauna for One' gift certificate at the Lexington Salt Cave!

RESTORE AND RENEW PACKAGE💕 item
RESTORE AND RENEW PACKAGE💕
$50

Starting bid

This item includes a 30 min Therapeutic/Relax massage (by Monica Ishmael) and foot exfoliation with hot towels. This type of massage is focused on treating specific conditions or injuries such as chronic pain or mobility.

💕ONE HOUR PHOTO SESSION with BAD ASHE MEDIA! item
💕ONE HOUR PHOTO SESSION with BAD ASHE MEDIA! item
💕ONE HOUR PHOTO SESSION with BAD ASHE MEDIA!
$100

Starting bid

One hour Lifestyle Session! Can be shot on location or in studio! Includes 20+ professionally edited images as well as behind the scenes video!

💕Mini Photo Session with KELSI MALICOTE! item
💕Mini Photo Session with KELSI MALICOTE! item
💕Mini Photo Session with KELSI MALICOTE!
$200

Starting bid

A 30 minute photo session at the Iconic Malicote Studio by photographer, Kelsi Malicote! Session with print rights! Images that you will treasure for a lifetime! $595 Value

💕TAILGATE READY! GO CATS! item
💕TAILGATE READY! GO CATS! item
💕TAILGATE READY! GO CATS! item
💕TAILGATE READY! GO CATS!
$100

Starting bid

This includes a UK branded picnic caddy, three sets of game-ready plates, a UK plush tailgate throw, two coozies, a football snack box, a UK branded snack bowl AND a flag football set! This is everything you need for Game day! Go Cats! This item was donated by our founder!

💕FRAMED ONE OF A KIND PRINT (see ⬇️) item
💕FRAMED ONE OF A KIND PRINT (see ⬇️)
$75

Starting bid

Large Framed Print: Title: Clock Tower #2, Top of the clock tower of the Catholic Cathedral St. John the Baptist framed by an arch. Fira Town, Santorini (Thera), Greece; Photograph by Jesse Sisken; donated in honor of his sister, a breast cancer survivor! Value $500

💕HARLEY-DAVIDSON WARRIOR GEAR Plus HD Pet Gear item
💕HARLEY-DAVIDSON WARRIOR GEAR Plus HD Pet Gear
$75

Starting bid

This auction item includes all genuine HD gear! Black and pink HD hat, pet leash and collar, Hair Glove EZ Band and Full Head Wrap covered in pink and white rhinestones and adorned with the warrior pink ribbon!

💕HARLEY-DAVIDSON WARRIOR GIRL PACKAGE! item
💕HARLEY-DAVIDSON WARRIOR GIRL PACKAGE!
$125

Starting bid

This package includes SO MUCH! All Genuine HD items! Lavender backpack, Warrior Hales Hat, 4" and 8" Rhinestone Hair Gloves, and 3 Rhinestone adored warrior pink ribbon EZ Bands!

💕HARLEY-DAVIDSON BOURBON GLASSES AND LUGGAGE PACK item
💕HARLEY-DAVIDSON BOURBON GLASSES AND LUGGAGE PACK item
💕HARLEY-DAVIDSON BOURBON GLASSES AND LUGGAGE PACK item
💕HARLEY-DAVIDSON BOURBON GLASSES AND LUGGAGE PACK
$100

Starting bid

This item includes 6 piece HD Luggage set AND HD bourbon glasses in HD wooden case! THE PERFECT GIFT!

💕HARLEY-DAVIDSON CORN HOLE GAME item
💕HARLEY-DAVIDSON CORN HOLE GAME
$100

Starting bid

Genuine HD Stealth Bean Bag Toss Game!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!