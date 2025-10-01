The Brave and Beautiful Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Lexington, KY, USA
Starting bid
This auction item is for an overnight stay at the fabulous MANCHESTER HOTEL downtown Lexington and includes dinner for two (up to $150)! VALUE: $600
Starting bid
From Bluegrass Vein and Aesthetic Center, this fantastic glow-up package includes a signature facial and derma plane! VALUE: $250
Starting bid
This auction item includes a Men's full service Haircut by Lila Day Troutt at Ryan David's Hair Loft, a bourbon glass etched with a motorcycle, and complete hair and beard products!
Starting bid
This amazing auction item is from UK Healthcare Aesthetics Center from Dr. Amit Patel and includes One Area of Botox! Value: $420
Starting bid
This auction item includes a facial for TWO at Fizz Facial Bar and all the facial goodies you need at home! It also includes a $25 gift card to the iconic Peggy's Gifts and a Scout Bag!
Starting bid
Smooth rose leather Michael Kors handbag with gold-tone hardware. This gorgeous bag was donated by one of Betty's best friends, Polly! It measures 15"x11"x6". VALUE: $498
Starting bid
This beautiful Pomegranate Table Cloth and Napkin Set is ICONIC and PINK! Retail value: $290
Starting bid
This item is a luxurious Deluxe Glow Facial from Hourglass Aesthetics tucked away in an amazing gift basket of goodies!
Starting bid
This auction items includes a one hour custom facial from The Spa at Marshall and a 'Salt and Sauna for One' gift certificate at the Lexington Salt Cave!
Starting bid
This item includes a 30 min Therapeutic/Relax massage (by Monica Ishmael) and foot exfoliation with hot towels. This type of massage is focused on treating specific conditions or injuries such as chronic pain or mobility.
Starting bid
One hour Lifestyle Session! Can be shot on location or in studio! Includes 20+ professionally edited images as well as behind the scenes video!
Starting bid
A 30 minute photo session at the Iconic Malicote Studio by photographer, Kelsi Malicote! Session with print rights! Images that you will treasure for a lifetime! $595 Value
Starting bid
This includes a UK branded picnic caddy, three sets of game-ready plates, a UK plush tailgate throw, two coozies, a football snack box, a UK branded snack bowl AND a flag football set! This is everything you need for Game day! Go Cats! This item was donated by our founder!
Starting bid
Large Framed Print: Title: Clock Tower #2, Top of the clock tower of the Catholic Cathedral St. John the Baptist framed by an arch. Fira Town, Santorini (Thera), Greece; Photograph by Jesse Sisken; donated in honor of his sister, a breast cancer survivor! Value $500
Starting bid
This auction item includes all genuine HD gear! Black and pink HD hat, pet leash and collar, Hair Glove EZ Band and Full Head Wrap covered in pink and white rhinestones and adorned with the warrior pink ribbon!
Starting bid
This package includes SO MUCH! All Genuine HD items! Lavender backpack, Warrior Hales Hat, 4" and 8" Rhinestone Hair Gloves, and 3 Rhinestone adored warrior pink ribbon EZ Bands!
Starting bid
This item includes 6 piece HD Luggage set AND HD bourbon glasses in HD wooden case! THE PERFECT GIFT!
Starting bid
Genuine HD Stealth Bean Bag Toss Game!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!