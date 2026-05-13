The Brea Education Foundation
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The Brea Education Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

The Brea Education Foundation's Donuts & Drop-Off with Brea PD Silent Auction

Donuts & Drop-Off with Brea PD item
Donuts & Drop-Off with Brea PD
$100

Starting bid

🚓🍩 THE COOLEST RIDE TO SCHOOL… EVER.

Your child + a friend could get picked up by Brea PD, enjoy donuts along the way, and roll into school in true VIP style 😎

Donuts & Drop-Off with Brea PD
👧👦 Open to grades K–6
🎟️ A once-in-a-lifetime experience they’ll NEVER forget

💙 All proceeds support Brea students & schools

Auction ends Sunday 5/17 at 9 PM


This experience is generously donated by the Brea Police Department.

All proceeds benefit Brea Students & Brea Schools through the Brea Education Foundation..

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!