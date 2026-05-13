The Brea Education Foundation's Donuts & Drop-Off with Brea PD Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
🚓🍩 THE COOLEST RIDE TO SCHOOL… EVER.
Your child + a friend could get picked up by Brea PD, enjoy donuts along the way, and roll into school in true VIP style 😎
✨ Donuts & Drop-Off with Brea PD
👧👦 Open to grades K–6
🎟️ A once-in-a-lifetime experience they’ll NEVER forget
💙 All proceeds support Brea students & schools
⏰ Auction ends Sunday 5/17 at 9 PM
This experience is generously donated by the Brea Police Department.
All proceeds benefit Brea Students & Brea Schools through the Brea Education Foundation..
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!