The Breakfast for Dinner Club Silent Auction

Starting bid
Get your caffeine on! This package includes:
-$25 gift card to Spencer's Coffee
-1lb bag of Spencer's Front Porch Blend coffee beans
-Diner mug
-Tumbler
-Tote Bag
-T-Shirt (can exchange for any size at their downtown location)
Value $125
Starting bid
This includes:
-Bottle of Stagg Bourbon
-(2) 16oz Guiness Tulip Glasses
-$30 gift card to Blue Holler Beer and Supply
-MB Rolland Distillery Tour for (2) Tour with an enhanced whiskey tasting.
-$10 Gift Certificate G-Dogs
Value $310
Starting bid
This package is for any Tito's Vodka Lover:
-(2) 750 ml bottles of Tito's Vodka
-(2) "Airport" bottles of Tito's
-Nike branded - Peter Miller Tito's Pullover Jacket
-Nike branded Tito's Love Hat
-Tito's Love T-shirt (xl)
-Tito's Bandana
-Tito's Metal sign
-Tito's Stickers
-Tito's Metal Tito's can
-(2) Tito's Koozies
Value $375
Starting bid
Not exactly enough for life but this package donated by Lush is stocked full of (17) large bars of Lush's "The Rush" soap. Plus a bonus Angel Handsoap, a Lush Patch and a "Fighting Animal Testing" enamel pin.
Value over $200
Starting bid
If you are hosting a party this is a great basket with some amazing shareable snacks.
-Bottle of Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay
-Tin of Matilde Vicenzi Cookies
-Large Oh Nuts variety box with dried fruit and nuts
-Dessert and Delights fruit candy and nuts.
Value: $150
Starting bid
Ready for another school day after spending detention with us?
This includes:
-3Ring Binder
-Thermo Lunch Bag
-Heyday Disco Earbud case
-(3) composition notebooks
-(2) pocket folders
-(4) glue sticks
-(60ct) erasers
-Astronaut pencil sharpner
-Post-its
-Expo eraser
-Crayons
-Scholastic Dinosaur cards
-Flexible ruler
-(10) colorful pens
-Hippo pencil holder
-Stickers
Value $60
Starting bid
Kate Spade Pet Bundle:
Raining Cats and Dogs Toy Bin
Paint Set Dog Chew Toy
Gingham Rope Frisbee
Watercolor Dot Bow Tie
Watercolor Dot Collar (S/M)
Floral Small Dog Bowl
Floral Large Dog Bowl
$189 Value
Starting bid
Kate Spade Book Club Bundle:
Book Club Canvas Tote
24oz Book Club Insulated Tumbler
Book Club Concealed Spiral Notebook
Book Club Pencil Case
Book Club Lunch Tote
Book Club Take Note Notebook
$154 Value
Starting bid
Lilly Pulitzer Bundle:
Royal Coral Cooler Bag
Royal Coral Beach Lounger Towel
Royal Coral Pool Cups
$143.00 Value
Starting bid
Draper James Valentines Bundle:
Mini Hearts Pouch
Mini Hearts Crew Socks
Mini Hearts/Stripe Scrunchie Set
Double Heart Stainless Steel Wine Tumbler
Value $80
Starting bid
This is a basket just filled with fun for the little ones:
-Disney Wish Wand
-Ice Cream Chalk Set
-Barbie Land Mini
-Bear Magnetic Gallery
-Bratz Mini Series 4
-Burger Builder Fruity Gummy Kit
-Unicorn Magic Scratch Art
-10piece Modeling Clay
-Pinball Game
Value over $100!
Starting bid
This is the way to have a totally tubular beach day:
-Boogie Board
-Sand Sifter
-Sand Shovel
-Summer Fun scratch art
-(2) soap dishes
One Frog
One Crab
-Duck toothbrush holder
-Sunshine Kids Goggles
-(6 piece) Chalk Set
-Sunshine Sippy Cup
Value $50
Starting bid
This is a one-of-a-kind package of up-cycled art by the local Bowling Green Artist @CsharptheArtist
-Custom standard LP Vinyl Record
-45' vinyl
-CD
(The above are not playable they are just art pieces)
-1.5"x3" canvas
-(2) Magnets
-(4) Keychains
-Bend your own braclet
-Carabiner
-Pocket Knife
-Cross ornament
-Dog Tag
-Bookmark
-Ring
These are all unique pieces!
Starting bid
-Standard LP Vinyl Record
-45' Vinyl
-CD
-3"x3" Canvas
-Pin
-Carabiner
-(2) Keychains
-Pocket Knife
-Dog Tag
-Bend Your Own Bracelet
-(2) Magnets
-Bookmark
-Ring
Value $125
Starting bid
-Standard LP Vinyl Record
-45' Vinyl
-CD
-4"x4" Canvas
-(2) Magnets
-Pocket Knife
-Bottle Opener
-(3) Keychains
-2 Rings
-Dog Tag
Value $145
Starting bid
-(2)-60 Minute Massage from the Massage Suite
-Bottle of Red Blend Wine
-Birthday "celebrate" candles
-Airpod cover
-USB Charging Hub
-Tropical Passion Fruit Candle
-$10 -G-Dogs Gift Certificate
-$10 -The Restore - Habitat for Humanity Gift Certificate
-Tissue Paper
-(2) Free Dessert of Appetizer at LongHorn Steakhouse
-Gift Kit for Woman's Birthday Kit Includes:Candle, Tumbler, Mirror, Stone Bracelet, Lip Stain, Necklaces and a Crown
Value: $400
Starting bid
-Harry & David Picnic Basket
-(2) Bento Lunch Boxes
-(2) Plastic Wine Glasses
-Corkscrew
-Bottle of Red Blend
-Bottle of Merlot
-$20 Gift Certificate to G-Dogs
-Tropical Passion Candle
-Set of (4) Ceramic Bowls
-Multiport USB hub
-(1) Longhorn Free App or Dessert Card
Value: $140
Starting bid
-60 Mintue Massage
-IV Get up and Go Session
-(3) NAD Shots
Value: $500
Starting bid
-Large Bottle of EZRA BROOKS Bourbon
-$10 Mellow Matt's Music and More
-Mellow Matt's Tshirt (M) Can be exchanged for any size at store
-$10 to The REstore
-$20 to G-Dogs
-$10 to Cliff of Moher Pub
-(2) Longhorn Free Dessert or Apps
-Multi Port USB Hub
-RGB Wind Powered Lights
Value: $160
Starting bid
-Southern Lanes Package
-(2) Games of Bowling with Shoe Rental
-(2) games of Laser Tag
-(2) Bumper Car Tickets
-$20 G-Dogs Gift Certificate
-$10 The ReStore Gift Certificate
-Multi Hub USB Charging Port
-Bottle of Red Blend wine for the adults
-Corkscrew
-Backgammon
-Slops and Ski Lifts Game
-(2) Barbie Activity Sets
-(1) LongHorn Free Dessert or Appetizer
Value: $140
Starting bid
This includes:
-(2) Games of Bowling
-(2) Laser Tag
-(2) Bumper Cars
-Southern Lanes shirt (L)
-Southern Lanes shirt (2XL)
-2 Koozies
-Trucker Hat
(This does not include shoe rental)
Value: $120
Starting bid
Go have yourself a rad time visiting these awesome BG spots.
-$20 G-Dogs
-$10 Cliffs of Moher Pub
-$10 Restore by Habitat for Humanity
-$50 Pipe & Cigar BG
-$15 Thirsty Drink Stop
-$25 Mellow Mushroom
Value: $130
Starting bid
-(3) Bento Boxes
-(3) Candles
-(3) Wine Screws
-(3) Airpod Cases
-(3) USB Charging Hubs
-(6) Ceramic Bowls
-(3) Bottles of Wine
-(3) $10 G-Dogs Gift Certificates
Value: $150
Starting bid
-BG HISTORY. BOOKS
-The Cemetery Road Murders - When the Bluegrass Turned Red
-Pauline's - Special Edition and Numbered 526/1000 with a Velvet Cover
-The Cemetery Murders
-Evan Williams Bourbon Apple Butter
-Evan Williams Jam
-Broadbent Country Bacon
-$20 G-Dogs
-$25 Pipe & Cigar BG
-Free App or Dessert at Longhorn
Value- $275
Starting bid
-$25 White Squirrel Brewery
-White Squirrel T-shirt (L) (can be exchanged for any size at location)
-$20 G-Dogs
-$25 Pipe and Cigar BG
-(2) LongHorn Free Dessert or Appetizer
(3) Rufus Teague Sauces:
-Honey Sweet
-Whiskey Maple
-Touch O' Heat
Value: $140
Starting bid
-(4) Beech Bend Tickets
-$20 G-Dogs Gift Certificate
-(2) Barbie Activity Sets
-Airpod Case Cover
-USB Multi Hub
-Wind Powered RGB Lights
Value: $220
Starting bid
-(2) Bottles of Wine
-Yankee Candle
-(2) Bento Boxes
-(2) Plastic Wine Glasses
-(2) Wine openers
-$10 G-Dogs Gift Certificate
-Longhorn Free App or Dessert
Value: $120
Starting bid
-$50 Delafield Giftcard to stock up on your veggies!
-Mandolin
-Veggie Dip Mix
Value: $75
Starting bid
-Habitat for Humanity T-shirt
-$50 Gift Card to the Restore by Habitat for Humanity
-Butterfly Decor
-(2) Arch Candles
-(3) Photo Frames
-(2) Coffee Mugs
-Wine Opener
-USB HUB
-(4) Ceramic Bowls
Value: $125
Starting bid
Includes Finery Services:
--2 Shampoo/Style
-1 Shampoo/Cut/Style
-1 Haircut
-1 Embody Dance Summer Class Admission
-Aluram Clean Beauty Collection Products
-7 Full Size hair/body items
-1 Cocoa dusted Truffles
Value: $477
Starting bid
-Electric Tea Kettle
-1.8oz High Garden Daily Strength Loose Tea
-Seagrass Candle
-16oz Local Simon Apiaries honey
-"The New Era of Me" Daily Affirmation Card Set
-Hand Crocheted Market Bag
-Crocheted Sustainable Makeup Remover Wipes and Bag
-Quilted Sustainable Cloth Facial Wipes
Value: $130
