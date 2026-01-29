Hotel Inc
About this event

Sales closed

The Breakfast for Dinner Club Silent Auction

Pick-up location

331 Kentucky St, Bowling Green, KY 42101, USA

Spencer's Coffee Package item
$35

Starting bid

Get your caffeine on! This package includes:

-$25 gift card to Spencer's Coffee

-1lb bag of Spencer's Front Porch Blend coffee beans

-Diner mug

-Tumbler

-Tote Bag

-T-Shirt (can exchange for any size at their downtown location)


Value $125

Stagg Bourbon and More! item
$120

Starting bid

This includes:

-Bottle of Stagg Bourbon

-(2) 16oz Guiness Tulip Glasses

-$30 gift card to Blue Holler Beer and Supply

-MB Rolland Distillery Tour for (2) Tour with an enhanced whiskey tasting.

-$10 Gift Certificate G-Dogs


Value $310

Ultimate Tito's Bundle item
$100

Starting bid

This package is for any Tito's Vodka Lover:

-(2) 750 ml bottles of Tito's Vodka

-(2) "Airport" bottles of Tito's

-Nike branded - Peter Miller Tito's Pullover Jacket

-Nike branded Tito's Love Hat

-Tito's Love T-shirt (xl)

-Tito's Bandana

-Tito's Metal sign

-Tito's Stickers

-Tito's Metal Tito's can

-(2) Tito's Koozies


Value $375

Lush for Life! item
Lush for Life!
$70

Starting bid

Not exactly enough for life but this package donated by Lush is stocked full of (17) large bars of Lush's "The Rush" soap. Plus a bonus Angel Handsoap, a Lush Patch and a "Fighting Animal Testing" enamel pin.


Value over $200

Delightful Party Host Snack Pack item
Delightful Party Host Snack Pack
$45

Starting bid

If you are hosting a party this is a great basket with some amazing shareable snacks.

-Bottle of Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay

-Tin of Matilde Vicenzi Cookies

-Large Oh Nuts variety box with dried fruit and nuts

-Dessert and Delights fruit candy and nuts.


Value: $150

School Time item
School Time
$20

Starting bid

Ready for another school day after spending detention with us?

This includes:

-3Ring Binder

-Thermo Lunch Bag

-Heyday Disco Earbud case

-(3) composition notebooks

-(2) pocket folders

-(4) glue sticks

-(60ct) erasers

-Astronaut pencil sharpner

-Post-its

-Expo eraser

-Crayons

-Scholastic Dinosaur cards

-Flexible ruler

-(10) colorful pens

-Hippo pencil holder

-Stickers


Value $60

Pet Bundle by Kate Spade item
Pet Bundle by Kate Spade
$75

Starting bid

Kate Spade Pet Bundle:

Raining Cats and Dogs Toy Bin

Paint Set Dog Chew Toy

Gingham Rope Frisbee

Watercolor Dot Bow Tie

Watercolor Dot Collar (S/M)

Floral Small Dog Bowl

Floral Large Dog Bowl


$189 Value

Kate Spade Book Club Bundle item
Kate Spade Book Club Bundle
$70

Starting bid

Kate Spade Book Club Bundle:

Book Club Canvas Tote

24oz Book Club Insulated Tumbler

Book Club Concealed Spiral Notebook

Book Club Pencil Case

Book Club Lunch Tote

Book Club Take Note Notebook



$154 Value

Lilly Pulitzer Bundle item
Lilly Pulitzer Bundle
$70

Starting bid

Lilly Pulitzer Bundle:

Royal Coral Cooler Bag

Royal Coral Beach Lounger Towel

Royal Coral Pool Cups


$143.00 Value

Draper James Valentines Bundle item
Draper James Valentines Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Draper James Valentines Bundle:

Mini Hearts Pouch

Mini Hearts Crew Socks

Mini Hearts/Stripe Scrunchie Set

Double Heart Stainless Steel Wine Tumbler


Value $80


It's for the Kids item
It's for the Kids
$40

Starting bid

This is a basket just filled with fun for the little ones:

-Disney Wish Wand

-Ice Cream Chalk Set

-Barbie Land Mini

-Bear Magnetic Gallery

-Bratz Mini Series 4

-Burger Builder Fruity Gummy Kit

-Unicorn Magic Scratch Art

-10piece Modeling Clay

-Pinball Game


Value over $100!

Beach Day Fun item
Beach Day Fun
$20

Starting bid

This is the way to have a totally tubular beach day:

-Boogie Board

-Sand Sifter

-Sand Shovel

-Summer Fun scratch art

-(2) soap dishes

One Frog

One Crab

-Duck toothbrush holder

-Sunshine Kids Goggles

-(6 piece) Chalk Set

-Sunshine Sippy Cup


Value $50

Art Bundle from CSharptheArtist item
Art Bundle from CSharptheArtist
$65

Starting bid

This is a one-of-a-kind package of up-cycled art by the local Bowling Green Artist @CsharptheArtist


-Custom standard LP Vinyl Record

-45' vinyl

-CD

(The above are not playable they are just art pieces)

-1.5"x3" canvas

-(2) Magnets

-(4) Keychains

-Bend your own braclet

-Carabiner

-Pocket Knife

-Cross ornament

-Dog Tag

-Bookmark

-Ring


These are all unique pieces!

One-of-A-Kind Art Bundle #2 by CsharptheArtist item
One-of-A-Kind Art Bundle #2 by CsharptheArtist
$50

Starting bid

-Standard LP Vinyl Record

-45' Vinyl

-CD

-3"x3" Canvas

-Pin

-Carabiner

-(2) Keychains

-Pocket Knife

-Dog Tag

-Bend Your Own Bracelet

-(2) Magnets

-Bookmark

-Ring


Value $125

Unique Art Bundle #3 by CSharptheArtist item
Unique Art Bundle #3 by CSharptheArtist
$50

Starting bid

-Standard LP Vinyl Record

-45' Vinyl

-CD

-4"x4" Canvas

-(2) Magnets

-Pocket Knife

-Bottle Opener

-(3) Keychains

-2 Rings

-Dog Tag


Value $145

A Bodacious Birthday Bundle for Her item
A Bodacious Birthday Bundle for Her
$125

Starting bid

-(2)-60 Minute Massage from the Massage Suite

-Bottle of Red Blend Wine

-Birthday "celebrate" candles

-Airpod cover

-USB Charging Hub

-Tropical Passion Fruit Candle

-$10 -G-Dogs Gift Certificate

-$10 -The Restore - Habitat for Humanity Gift Certificate
-Tissue Paper

-(2) Free Dessert of Appetizer at LongHorn Steakhouse

-Gift Kit for Woman's Birthday Kit Includes:Candle, Tumbler, Mirror, Stone Bracelet, Lip Stain, Necklaces and a Crown


Value: $400

Picnic Basket Party item
Picnic Basket Party
$40

Starting bid

-Harry & David Picnic Basket

-(2) Bento Lunch Boxes

-(2) Plastic Wine Glasses

-Corkscrew

-Bottle of Red Blend

-Bottle of Merlot

-$20 Gift Certificate to G-Dogs

-Tropical Passion Candle

-Set of (4) Ceramic Bowls

-Multiport USB hub

-(1) Longhorn Free App or Dessert Card


Value: $140


Renew - Yourself item
Renew - Yourself
$100

Starting bid

-60 Mintue Massage

-IV Get up and Go Session

-(3) NAD Shots


Value: $500

Bourbon and a Bundle of Cool item
Bourbon and a Bundle of Cool
$70

Starting bid

-Large Bottle of EZRA BROOKS Bourbon

-$10 Mellow Matt's Music and More

-Mellow Matt's Tshirt (M) Can be exchanged for any size at store

-$10 to The REstore

-$20 to G-Dogs

-$10 to Cliff of Moher Pub

-(2) Longhorn Free Dessert or Apps

-Multi Port USB Hub

-RGB Wind Powered Lights


Value: $160

Fabulous Family Fun! item
Fabulous Family Fun!
$45

Starting bid

-Southern Lanes Package

-(2) Games of Bowling with Shoe Rental

-(2) games of Laser Tag

-(2) Bumper Car Tickets

-$20 G-Dogs Gift Certificate

-$10 The ReStore Gift Certificate

-Multi Hub USB Charging Port

-Bottle of Red Blend wine for the adults

-Corkscrew

-Backgammon

-Slops and Ski Lifts Game

-(2) Barbie Activity Sets

-(1) LongHorn Free Dessert or Appetizer


Value: $140

Southern Lanes Basket item
Southern Lanes Basket
$50

Starting bid

This includes:

-(2) Games of Bowling

-(2) Laser Tag

-(2) Bumper Cars

-Southern Lanes shirt (L)

-Southern Lanes shirt (2XL)

-2 Koozies

-Trucker Hat


(This does not include shoe rental)


Value: $120

Downtown BG item
Downtown BG
$50

Starting bid

Go have yourself a rad time visiting these awesome BG spots.

-$20 G-Dogs

-$10 Cliffs of Moher Pub

-$10 Restore by Habitat for Humanity

-$50 Pipe & Cigar BG

-$15 Thirsty Drink Stop

-$25 Mellow Mushroom


Value: $130

You, Me and a Friend item
You, Me and a Friend
$50

Starting bid

-(3) Bento Boxes

-(3) Candles

-(3) Wine Screws

-(3) Airpod Cases

-(3) USB Charging Hubs

-(6) Ceramic Bowls

-(3) Bottles of Wine

-(3) $10 G-Dogs Gift Certificates


Value: $150

Spooky BG History Bundle item
Spooky BG History Bundle
$75

Starting bid

-BG HISTORY. BOOKS

-The Cemetery Road Murders - When the Bluegrass Turned Red

-Pauline's - Special Edition and Numbered 526/1000 with a Velvet Cover

-The Cemetery Murders

-Evan Williams Bourbon Apple Butter

-Evan Williams Jam

-Broadbent Country Bacon

-$20 G-Dogs

-$25 Pipe & Cigar BG

-Free App or Dessert at Longhorn



Value- $275

BBQ and Brew item
BBQ and Brew
$60

Starting bid

-$25 White Squirrel Brewery

-White Squirrel T-shirt (L) (can be exchanged for any size at location)

-$20 G-Dogs

-$25 Pipe and Cigar BG

-(2) LongHorn Free Dessert or Appetizer


(3) Rufus Teague Sauces:

-Honey Sweet

-Whiskey Maple

-Touch O' Heat


Value: $140



Splish Splash at Beech Bend item
Splish Splash at Beech Bend
$75

Starting bid

-(4) Beech Bend Tickets

-$20 G-Dogs Gift Certificate

-(2) Barbie Activity Sets

-Airpod Case Cover

-USB Multi Hub

-Wind Powered RGB Lights


Value: $220

Wine & Dine Yourself item
Wine & Dine Yourself
$40

Starting bid

-(2) Bottles of Wine
-Yankee Candle

-(2) Bento Boxes

-(2) Plastic Wine Glasses

-(2) Wine openers

-$10 G-Dogs Gift Certificate

-Longhorn Free App or Dessert


Value: $120

Delafield Market item
Delafield Market
$40

Starting bid

-$50 Delafield Giftcard to stock up on your veggies!

-Mandolin

-Veggie Dip Mix


Value: $75

Habitat for Humanity and the Restore Galore! item
Habitat for Humanity and the Restore Galore!
$50

Starting bid

-Habitat for Humanity T-shirt

-$50 Gift Card to the Restore by Habitat for Humanity

-Butterfly Decor

-(2) Arch Candles

-(3) Photo Frames

-(2) Coffee Mugs

-Wine Opener

-USB HUB

-(4) Ceramic Bowls


Value: $125

The Finery Basket item
The Finery Basket
$150

Starting bid

Includes Finery Services:

--2 Shampoo/Style

-1 Shampoo/Cut/Style

-1 Haircut

-1 Embody Dance Summer Class Admission

-Aluram Clean Beauty Collection Products

-7 Full Size hair/body items

-1 Cocoa dusted Truffles

Value: $477

Delafield Market Sustainable Me Basket item
Delafield Market Sustainable Me Basket
$45

Starting bid

-Electric Tea Kettle

-1.8oz High Garden Daily Strength Loose Tea

-Seagrass Candle

-16oz Local Simon Apiaries honey

-"The New Era of Me" Daily Affirmation Card Set

-Hand Crocheted Market Bag

-Crocheted Sustainable Makeup Remover Wipes and Bag

-Quilted Sustainable Cloth Facial Wipes


Value: $130

