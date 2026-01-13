The Bridge Builder Collective Apparel

Offered by
About this shop
This purple short-sleeved T-shirt features the Bridge Builder Collective logo prominently displayed on the chest. Designed for comfort and everyday wear, this shirt represents unity, leadership, and community impact. Perfect for supporters, volunteers, and advocates who want to proudly wear the mission.
Stay warm while standing for something meaningful. This purple hoodie showcases the Bridge Builder Collective logo on the chest and offers both comfort and purpose. Ideal for cooler days, community events, or casual wear while supporting programs that empower youth and strengthen communities.
This black short-sleeved T-shirt features the Navigators Mentoring Program branding and represents commitment to growth, guidance, and leadership development. Comfortable and versatile, it’s perfect for mentees, volunteers, and supporters who believe in charting a path forward.
The black Navigators Mentoring Program hoodie combines comfort with purpose. Featuring program branding on the chest, this hoodie represents mentorship, accountability, and community. Ideal for sessions, events, or everyday wear.
This premium black and purple letterman jacket with an attached hoodie represents achievement, pride, and belonging within the Navigators Mentoring Program. Designed to stand out, this jacket symbolizes leadership, commitment, and the journey Navigators take as they grow and develop throughout the program.
To have your order shipped, please add the $9.95 shipping item at checkout. Orders without shipping selected will require local pickup. For pickup arrangements, contact [email protected]
This black and purple striped tie is an official part of the Navigators Mentoring Program attire. Designed to represent professionalism, pride, and unity, it is worn by Navigators during select sessions, events, and special occasions. This tie complements the Navigator uniform and reinforces the importance of presentation and leadership.
This drawstring bag features the official Navigators logo and is designed for everyday use during mentoring sessions and program events. It provides a convenient way for Navigators to carry personal items, program materials, and apparel while representing the Navigators Mentoring Program with pride.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!