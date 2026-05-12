The Bridge Silent Auction at Evolution Architecture Golf Outing

A Private School Reading & Literacy Event with Garry Gilliam Jr.

Give a school of your choice an unforgettable morning of inspiration, literacy, and community building. Garry Gilliam Jr., former offensive tackle for the Seattle Seahawks, will visit any elementary school in the Greater Seattle area for a private reading of his book, The Bleacher Garden.

The Experience : Garry will read his children’s book to the students, share the personal story behind its creation, and engage in a Q&A session about teamwork, resilience, and urban agriculture.

The Takeaway : The winning bidder’s chosen school will also receive 20 signed copies of The Bleacher Garden for their library and classrooms to ensure the story's lessons on growth and community continue long after the visit.

The Impact : Proceeds from this item directly fund the Youth Trades Education Pipeline , which provides hands-on technical training and mentorship for underrepresented youth in the architecture and construction industries.

Target Bidder: This is a perfect item for parents, grandparents, or corporate partners looking to provide a "Hero Moment" for their local school or a specific underserved educational community.





Donated by: Garry Gilliam





FMV: $2,500