The Bridge Silent Auction at Evolution Architecture Golf Outing

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A Private School Reading & Literacy Event with Garry Gilliam Jr.
Give a school of your choice an unforgettable morning of inspiration, literacy, and community building. Garry Gilliam Jr., former offensive tackle for the Seattle Seahawks, will visit any elementary school in the Greater Seattle area for a private reading of his book, The Bleacher Garden.
Target Bidder: This is a perfect item for parents, grandparents, or corporate partners looking to provide a "Hero Moment" for their local school or a specific underserved educational community.
Donated by: Garry Gilliam
FMV: $2,500
Starting bid
A Private Speaking Engagement with Garry Gilliam Jr.
Elevate your next corporate retreat, team-building event, or professional development seminar with a keynote from Garry Gilliam Jr.. Drawing from his transition from the NFL trenches to his role as CEO and Chairman of The Bridge Eco-Village, Garry shares high-level insights on leadership, community impact, and emotional intelligence.
Target Bidder: Ideal for the CEOs, HR directors, and property management firms attending the Evolution Architecture Invitational who are looking to inspire their leadership teams while investing in the future of the AEC workforce.
Donated by: Garry Gilliam
FMV: $7,500
Starting bid
Own a piece of professional football history with this authentic, autographed jersey from Garry Gilliam. Having served as an offensive tackle for the Seattle Seahawks and catching a touchdown in one of the greatest comebacks in NFC Championship history during a fake field goal pass from John Ryan, Garry is offering a personally signed jersey featuring his professional number, 79 to support the next generation of builders.
Target Bidder: Perfect for the ultimate sports fan or any local business leader looking to display a symbol of leadership, resilience, and community impact in their office.
Donated by: Garry Gilliam
FMV: $500
Starting bid
Bring home a legendary piece of Seattle football history with this authentic throwback jersey signed by All-Pro cornerback and Super Bowl Champion, Richard Sherman. This item is a tribute to the "Legion of Boom" era and represents the elite level of performance and mental toughness that the Foundation seeks to instill in the next generation.
Target Bidder: A must-have for the serious collector or any Seattle-based firm looking to display a symbol of championship-level excellence and community commitment in their lobby or boardroom.
Donated by: Richard Sherman
FMV: $800 - $1,000
Starting bid
Elevate your wine knowledge with an exclusive, modern tasting experience for eight guests at the Dossier Wine Collective in Woodinville. Co-founded by former Seahawks star Sidney Rice and developer Tim Lenihan, Dossier represents the pinnacle of luxury Washington viticulture, blending the precision of a professional athlete with the artistry of world-class winemaking.
Donated By: Sidney Rice, Dossier Wine Collective
FMV: $2,200
Starting bid
One-Night Getaway at the Inn at the Washington Athletic Club
Experience the heart of downtown Seattle with a stylish and relaxing getaway at the historic Washington Athletic Club (WAC). This package offers an exclusive "home away from home" experience in one of the city's most prestigious private clubs.
Donated By: Washington Athletic Club (Wayne Milner, COO)
FMV: $300
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