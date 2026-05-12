Hosted by

Empower At The Bridge Foundation

About this event

The Bridge Silent Auction at Evolution Architecture Golf Outing

Pick-up location

11825 Trilogy Pkwy NE, Redmond, WA 98053, USA

Garry Gilliam - "The Bleacher Garden" Author Visit item
Garry Gilliam - "The Bleacher Garden" Author Visit
$1,000

Starting bid

A Private School Reading & Literacy Event with Garry Gilliam Jr.

Give a school of your choice an unforgettable morning of inspiration, literacy, and community building. Garry Gilliam Jr., former offensive tackle for the Seattle Seahawks, will visit any elementary school in the Greater Seattle area for a private reading of his book, The Bleacher Garden.

  • The Experience: Garry will read his children’s book to the students, share the personal story behind its creation, and engage in a Q&A session about teamwork, resilience, and urban agriculture.
  • The Takeaway: The winning bidder’s chosen school will also receive 20 signed copies of The Bleacher Garden for their library and classrooms to ensure the story's lessons on growth and community continue long after the visit.
  • The Impact: Proceeds from this item directly fund the Youth Trades Education Pipeline, which provides hands-on technical training and mentorship for underrepresented youth in the architecture and construction industries.

Target Bidder: This is a perfect item for parents, grandparents, or corporate partners looking to provide a "Hero Moment" for their local school or a specific underserved educational community.


Donated by: Garry Gilliam


FMV: $2,500

Leadership & Impact Keynote item
Leadership & Impact Keynote
$2,500

Starting bid

A Private Speaking Engagement with Garry Gilliam Jr.

Elevate your next corporate retreat, team-building event, or professional development seminar with a keynote from Garry Gilliam Jr.. Drawing from his transition from the NFL trenches to his role as CEO and Chairman of The Bridge Eco-Village, Garry shares high-level insights on leadership, community impact, and emotional intelligence.

  • The Experience: A 45-60 minute keynote or fireside chat tailored to your organization’s goals. Topics can range from building "The Pro Mindset" within corporate teams to the strategic value of adaptive reuse in modern urban development.
  • The Engagement: The session includes a moderated Q&A, offering your team direct access to Garry’s unique perspective on bridging the gap between professional sports and social entrepreneurship.
  • The Impact: Your winning bid fully funds the technical certification fees and classroom materials for an entire cohort of students in the Youth Trades Education Pipeline.

Target Bidder: Ideal for the CEOs, HR directors, and property management firms attending the Evolution Architecture Invitational who are looking to inspire their leadership teams while investing in the future of the AEC workforce.


Donated by: Garry Gilliam


FMV: $7,500

Autographed Garry Gilliam Game Jersey item
Autographed Garry Gilliam Game Jersey
$250

Starting bid

Own a piece of professional football history with this authentic, autographed jersey from Garry Gilliam. Having served as an offensive tackle for the Seattle Seahawks and catching a touchdown in one of the greatest comebacks in NFC Championship history during a fake field goal pass from John Ryan, Garry is offering a personally signed jersey featuring his professional number, 79 to support the next generation of builders.

  • The Item: An authentic, hand-signed game jersey representing Garry’s tenure in the NFL.
  • The Significance: This collector’s item symbolizes the transition from "The Trenches" of the football field to the groundwork of community restoration through The Bridge Eco-Village.
  • The Impact: Proceeds from this high-value item directly support the Youth Trades Education Pipeline, providing the technical tools and classroom resources needed to bridge the gap for underrepresented youth entering the AEC industry.

Target Bidder: Perfect for the ultimate sports fan or any local business leader looking to display a symbol of leadership, resilience, and community impact in their office.


Donated by: Garry Gilliam


FMV: $500

Autographed Richard Sherman Game Jersey item
Autographed Richard Sherman Game Jersey
$400

Starting bid

Bring home a legendary piece of Seattle football history with this authentic throwback jersey signed by All-Pro cornerback and Super Bowl Champion, Richard Sherman. This item is a tribute to the "Legion of Boom" era and represents the elite level of performance and mental toughness that the Foundation seeks to instill in the next generation.

  • The Item: An authentic "throwback" style jersey hand-signed by Richard Sherman.
  • The Connection: Provided through Garry’s "Legends" network, this item brings the energy of world-class champions to the Evolution Architecture Invitational.
  • The Impact: The winning bid for this iconic piece of memorabilia directly funds the Youth Trades Education Pipeline, providing hands-on training and technical instruction for underrepresented youth aiming for careers in the AEC industry.

Target Bidder: A must-have for the serious collector or any Seattle-based firm looking to display a symbol of championship-level excellence and community commitment in their lobby or boardroom.


Donated by: Richard Sherman


FMV: $800 - $1,000

The Dossier Wine Collective: Luxury Tasting Experience item
The Dossier Wine Collective: Luxury Tasting Experience
$1,000

Starting bid

Luxury Tasting Experience

Elevate your wine knowledge with an exclusive, modern tasting experience for eight guests at the Dossier Wine Collective in Woodinville. Co-founded by former Seahawks star Sidney Rice and developer Tim Lenihan, Dossier represents the pinnacle of luxury Washington viticulture, blending the precision of a professional athlete with the artistry of world-class winemaking.

  • The Experience: A private, high-end tasting for eight people at Dossier’s stunning 3,500-square-foot Woodinville tasting room. Your group will explore a portfolio of expertly crafted Syrah, Rosé, and Sauvignon Blanc in a sophisticated, modern atmosphere.
  • The Collection: This package includes a curated set of three signed bottles of Dossier’s flagship wines, plus an exclusive signed Magnum, perfect for your private cellar or a centerpiece at your next event.
  • The Impact: Your winning bid does more than secure world-class wine—it directly builds the Youth Trades Education Pipeline. Proceeds fund technical training and mentorship for underrepresented youth pursuing careers in architecture, engineering, and construction.

Donated By: Sidney Rice, Dossier Wine Collective


FMV: $2,200

The Seattle Staycation: Luxury at the WAC item
The Seattle Staycation: Luxury at the WAC
$150

Starting bid

One-Night Getaway at the Inn at the Washington Athletic Club

Experience the heart of downtown Seattle with a stylish and relaxing getaway at the historic Washington Athletic Club (WAC). This package offers an exclusive "home away from home" experience in one of the city's most prestigious private clubs.


  • The Experience: A one-night stay for two guests in a stylish deluxe guest room at the Inn at the WAC.
  • The Setting: Located in the center of downtown, you’ll have premier access to the WAC's world-class amenities and the best of Seattle’s dining and shopping.
  • The Impact: Your winning bid directly supports Empower at The Bridge Foundation’s Youth Trades Education Pipeline. Proceeds fund the hands-on training, technical instruction, and mentorship required to prepare underrepresented youth for high-demand careers in the architecture and construction industries.


Donated By: Washington Athletic Club (Wayne Milner, COO)


FMV: $300

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!