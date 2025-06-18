We’re raising funds to provide free health services, youth STEM programs, and scholarships for underprivileged communities in Baldwin County. You can help just by ordering donuts! PRE-ORDER A DIGITAL DOZENS CERTIFICATE FOR $14. YOUR CERTIFICATE WILL BE EMAILED DIRECTLY TO YOU! USE IT AT ANY KRISPY KREME! 50% OF THE PROCEEDS WILL GO TO THE BRIDGE TO HEALTH PROJECT!

We’re raising funds to provide free health services, youth STEM programs, and scholarships for underprivileged communities in Baldwin County. You can help just by ordering donuts! PRE-ORDER A DIGITAL DOZENS CERTIFICATE FOR $14. YOUR CERTIFICATE WILL BE EMAILED DIRECTLY TO YOU! USE IT AT ANY KRISPY KREME! 50% OF THE PROCEEDS WILL GO TO THE BRIDGE TO HEALTH PROJECT!

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