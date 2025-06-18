The Bridge to Health Project

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The Bridge to Health Project

The Bridge to Health Project

Krispy Kreme Dozen Glazed Donuts item
Krispy Kreme Dozen Glazed Donuts
$14
We’re raising funds to provide free health services, youth STEM programs, and scholarships for underprivileged communities in Baldwin County. You can help just by ordering donuts! PRE-ORDER A DIGITAL DOZENS CERTIFICATE FOR $14. YOUR CERTIFICATE WILL BE EMAILED DIRECTLY TO YOU! USE IT AT ANY KRISPY KREME! 50% OF THE PROCEEDS WILL GO TO THE BRIDGE TO HEALTH PROJECT!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!