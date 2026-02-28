The Bright Star Project

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The Bright Star Project

About this shop

The Bright Star Project's Shop

Resurrection Art item
Resurrection Art
$100
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Watercolor Painting by Artist Lisa Mills item
Watercolor Painting by Artist Lisa Mills
$100

Add a touch of charm to your home with a beautiful watercolor piece by artist Lisa Mills.

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Watercolor Painting by Artist Lisa Mills item
Watercolor Painting by Artist Lisa Mills
$100

Add a touch of charm to your home with a beautiful watercolor piece by artist Lisa Mills.

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3-Month Family Membership to Any Ft. Worth YMCA item
3-Month Family Membership to Any Ft. Worth YMCA
$150

A $300 Value! Enjoy three months of connection, wellness, and fun with a YMCA Family Membership, valid at any Fort Worth YMCA location! This membership gives your whole family access to state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise classes, swimming pools, youth programs, and community events.


Contact Carolanne Dunaway (Northpark Y Executive Director) to activate your membership at:

(817) 243-4075 or [email protected]

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!