Bolingbrook High School Theatre Boosters

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Bolingbrook High School Theatre Boosters

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The Brook Theatre Boosters Flower Pre-orders

Fresh Flower Bouquet – 6 Stem Arrangement item
Fresh Flower Bouquet – 6 Stem Arrangement
$20

Surprise your performer with a beautiful 6-stem fresh flower bouquet delivered directly to your student during the performance. A perfect way to celebrate their hard work and make the moment even more special!

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Fresh Flower Bouquet – 3 Stem Arrangement item
Fresh Flower Bouquet – 3 Stem Arrangement
$10

Surprise your performer with a beautiful 3-stem fresh flower bouquet delivered directly to your student during the performance. A perfect way to celebrate their hard work and make the moment even more special!

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Fresh Flower Bouquet – Single Stem Arrangement item
Fresh Flower Bouquet – Single Stem Arrangement
$5

Send your performer a fresh single-stem bouquet delivered to them during the performance. It’s the perfect surprise to celebrate their hard work and show your support on stage!

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