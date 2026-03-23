The Brunch Bash!

About this event
Individual Ticket – $45
✔ Brunch
✔ Your microphone moment 🎤
✔ Two mimosas 🥂
✔ Entertainment + all the fun
👉 You’ll be seated at a shared table — come ready to meet people, laugh, and have a good time!
Presenting Sponsor Table of 8 – $650
Be the featured table of the event 👀
✔ Reserved table for 8 guests
✔ Premium placement near the action
✔ Featured recognition during the event
✔ Business name/logo highlighted in promotions (when possible)
✔ Social media shoutout
👉 Perfect for businesses who want visibility AND a great time
VIP Sponsor Table of 8 – $400
✔ Reserved table for 8 guests
✔ Great placement
✔ Recognition during the event
👉 Bring your crew and make it a party 🎉
Sponsor Table of 6 – $300
✔ Reserved table for 6 guests
✔ Event recognition
👉 Perfect for smaller teams or friend groups
This reserves your spot. Payment will be collected at the door via cash, card, or Venmo.
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