Archbold Area Chamber Of Commerce

Hosted by

Archbold Area Chamber Of Commerce

About this event

The Brunch Bash!

301 N Defiance St

Archbold, OH 43502, USA

General Admission
$45

🥂 INDIVIDUAL TICKET

Individual Ticket – $45

✔ Brunch
✔ Your microphone moment 🎤
✔ Two mimosas 🥂
✔ Entertainment + all the fun

👉 You’ll be seated at a shared table — come ready to meet people, laugh, and have a good time!

Presenting Table of 8 Sponsor
$650

Presenting Sponsor Table of 8 – $650

Be the featured table of the event 👀

✔ Reserved table for 8 guests
✔ Premium placement near the action
✔ Featured recognition during the event
✔ Business name/logo highlighted in promotions (when possible)
✔ Social media shoutout

👉 Perfect for businesses who want visibility AND a great time

VIP Sponosr Table of 8
$400

VIP SPONSOR TABLE

VIP Sponsor Table of 8 – $400

✔ Reserved table for 8 guests
✔ Great placement
✔ Recognition during the event

👉 Bring your crew and make it a party 🎉

Sponsor Table
$300

SPONSOR TABLE

Sponsor Table of 6 – $300

✔ Reserved table for 6 guests
✔ Event recognition

👉 Perfect for smaller teams or friend groups

Pay at The Door RSVP Option*
Free

This reserves your spot. Payment will be collected at the door via cash, card, or Venmo.

Add a donation for Archbold Area Chamber Of Commerce

$

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