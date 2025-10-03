American Legion Post 9's 2025 Christmas Cards

🎄 Patriotic Christmas Card Set – Limited Edition 🇺🇸

$12 per pack (8 cards; 4 designs with envelopes).

Proceeds benefit Brunswick American Legion Post 9 veteran programs.

Celebrate the season with heart and heritage. This exclusive set of holiday cards features stunning, original designs that blend the warmth of Christmas with the enduring spirit of American patriotism. From snowy cabins flying the Stars and Stripes to majestic bald eagles and historic documents, each card proudly reflects the values we hold dear: Faith, Freedom, and Country.

🕊️ What’s Inside:

8 full-color 4.5” x 6” cards (mixed designs)

8 white envelopes

Premium print on sturdy cardstock

Plenty of room on back for personal message.

Designed and assembled by members of Post 9, Brunswick, GA

💙 All proceeds go directly to Post 9 programs supporting veterans, youth, and community service here in Glynn County.

Quantities are limited – order early!

Pickup available at Post 9 to save on shipping.