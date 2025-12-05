The Bumbleshack Tiny Farm's Shop

Spend a weekend immersed in nature in the Bumbleshack tiny house! Perched above a cascading creek in an old forest in the mountains of Tuckasegee, North Carolina, you will be close to the Tuckasegee River and Lake Glenville. Your 3 night stay for 2 people includes access to river tubes, lake kayaks and creekside breakfast on Saturday morning. Available dates are from April through December 2026, and we will contact you via email to book the dates at the time of your purchase/donation. Please note: the tiny house and property are not ADA or young child friendly, there is a ladder to the sleeping loft (or the couch becomes a double bed) and a fancy $1,000 dollar European composting toilet that is surprisingly nice.