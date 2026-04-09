The Burning Bride Retreat 2026

💫 General Registration (after 05/31/26): $65

Includes:

• Full retreat access (Fri - Sun)

• Welcome gift

• Friday Meet-and-Greet Gathering with specialty snacks, light bites, sweet treats & refreshments

• Saturday luncheon





SPACE IS LIMITED! ONCE WE'RE SOLD OUT, REGISTRATION CLOSES!

To avoid any additional fees at checkout when asked to make an additional donation, click "other" and enter "$0"









(While registration is non-refundable, you’re welcome to transfer your spot to another woman if needed).



