Adullam International Ministries Inc

Hosted by

Adullam International Ministries Inc

About this event

The Burning Bride Retreat 2026

16911 Gunn Stage Rd

Ramona, CA 92065, USA

The Burning Bride Retreat 2026- SPACE IS LIMITED
$65

💫 General Registration (after 05/31/26): $65

Includes:

• Full retreat access (Fri - Sun)

• Welcome gift
• Friday Meet-and-Greet Gathering with specialty snacks, light bites, sweet treats & refreshments
• Saturday luncheon


SPACE IS LIMITED! ONCE WE'RE SOLD OUT, REGISTRATION CLOSES!

To avoid any additional fees at checkout when asked to make an additional donation, click "other" and enter "$0"



(While registration is non-refundable, you’re welcome to transfer your spot to another woman if needed).


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!