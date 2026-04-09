The Burning Bride Retreat 2026

About this event
💫 General Registration (after 05/31/26): $65
Includes:
• Full retreat access (Fri - Sun)
• Welcome gift
• Friday Meet-and-Greet Gathering with specialty snacks, light bites, sweet treats & refreshments
• Saturday luncheon
SPACE IS LIMITED! ONCE WE'RE SOLD OUT, REGISTRATION CLOSES!
To avoid any additional fees at checkout when asked to make an additional donation, click "other" and enter "$0"
(While registration is non-refundable, you’re welcome to transfer your spot to another woman if needed).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!