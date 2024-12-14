The CAAFe Snacks & Refreshments

Beverages (each)
$1.50

Coffee, Tea, or Bottle of Water

Assorted Snacks (each)
$2

Candy, Chips, Nuts, Fruit Snacks, or Biscotti

Cookies by GuilTea Cravings
$3

Simple ingredients. No preservatives. Brown butter, flour, chocolate chips, eggs, brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla extract, and baking powder. Quantity and flavors available will vary:
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip, Oreo Chocolate Chip, Smore's, and Ube.

Spam Musubi by GuilTea Cravings
$4

Teriyaki-glazed spam layered with sticky white rice and furikake seasoning.

Handmade Furikake Chex Mix by GuilTea Cravings
$5

Sweet and salty snack made with a combo of your favorite cereals, mixed with Japanese Furikake seasoning, and baked in a syrupy, soy-butter sauce. No nuts.

Handmade Macarons by GuilTea Cravings
$5

Baked our macarons in-house every morning—crisp on the outside, soft and chewy inside, and filled with rich, flavorful cream. Small batch, handcrafted, and always fresh. Pick your favorite two!

Basque Burnt Cheesecake by GuilTea Cravings
$7

Keto freindly. Simple natural ingredients. Cream cheese, heavy cream, eggs, sugar, and rice flour. Quantity and flavors available will vary: Experience a rich, creamy delight with a caramelized top and a smooth, velvety interior.

CPMA Aluminum Water Bottle
$10

A reusable water bottle is made from single-wall aluminum. The aluminum carabiner attached to the lid makes carrying easy and can be connected to a belt loop, backpack, or almost anything. The size is perfect for workouts, runs, bike rides, outdoor events, and more.

