The Conrad Avenue Arts Foundation

Hosted by

The Conrad Avenue Arts Foundation

About this event

The CAAFe: Snacks and Refreshments for 8th Grade Promotion

5050 Conrad Ave

San Diego, CA 92117, USA

Beverages item
Beverages
$1.50
Bottle of Water
Hibiscus Strawberry Tea by GuilTea Cravings item
Hibiscus Strawberry Tea by GuilTea Cravings
$5
Cold brew hibiscus tea with strawberry popping boba, non caffeinated | Non dairy.
Thai Tea by GuilTea Cravings item
Thai Tea by GuilTea Cravings
$5
Rich and creamy, one of our top seller | Brew Thai Tea Leaves with all-natural loose leaves, sugar, and half & half or milk alternative.
Assorted Snacks (each) item
Assorted Snacks (each)
$2
Chips, Nuts, or Biscotti
Macarons by GuilTea Cravings item
Macarons by GuilTea Cravings
$2
Quantity and flavors available will vary: Almond, Birthday Cake, Blueberry Cheesecake, Butter Finger (*peanuts), Chili Chocolate, Coconut Pandan, Durian, Fruity Pebbles, Lavender, Lemon, Mango, Matcha, Oreo, Nutella, Pistachio, Rose, Reese's, Salted Carmel, S'mores, Strawberry, Taro, Ube, Vanilla
Cookies by GuilTea Cravings item
Cookies by GuilTea Cravings
$3
Simple ingredients. No preservatives. Brown butter, flour, chocolate chips, eggs, brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla extract, and baking powder. Quantity and flavors available will vary: Brown Butter Chocolate Chip, Matcha Smore's, Nutella Butterfinger Reese's, Oreo Chocolate Chip, Smore's Chocolate Chip, Ube Crinkle
Handmade Furikake Chex Mix by GuilTea Cravings item
Handmade Furikake Chex Mix by GuilTea Cravings
$5
Sweet and salty snack made with a combo of your favorite cereals, mixed with Japanese Furikake seasoning, and baked in a syrupy, soy-butter sauce. No nuts.
Banana Pudding Cup by GuilTea Cravings item
Banana Pudding Cup by GuilTea Cravings
$5
Made with sliced fresh bananas, vanilla pudding custard, vanilla wafer cookies, heavy cream, and condensed milk.
Basque Burnt Cheesecake by GuilTea Cravings item
Basque Burnt Cheesecake by GuilTea Cravings
$7
Keto freindly. Simple natural ingredients. Cream cheese, heavy cream, eggs, sugar, and rice flour. Quantity and flavors available will vary: Experience a rich, creamy delight with a caramelized top and a smooth, velvety interior.
Sliced Dipped Apples item
Sliced Dipped Apples
$7
Apples from Windmill Farms. Flavors: Tamarind, Chocolate , and White Chocolate.
Add a donation for The Conrad Avenue Arts Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!