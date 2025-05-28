The CAAFe: Snacks and Refreshments for 8th Grade Promotion

Cold brew hibiscus tea with strawberry popping boba, non caffeinated | Non dairy.
Thai Tea by GuilTea Cravings
$5
Rich and creamy, one of our top seller | Brew Thai Tea Leaves with all-natural loose leaves, sugar, and half & half or milk alternative.
Assorted Snacks (each)
$2
Chips, Nuts, or Biscotti
Macarons by GuilTea Cravings
$2
Quantity and flavors available will vary:
Almond, Birthday Cake, Blueberry Cheesecake, Butter Finger (*peanuts), Chili Chocolate, Coconut Pandan, Durian, Fruity Pebbles, Lavender, Lemon, Mango, Matcha, Oreo, Nutella, Pistachio, Rose, Reese's, Salted Carmel, S'mores, Strawberry, Taro, Ube, Vanilla
Cookies by GuilTea Cravings
$3
Simple ingredients. No preservatives. Brown butter, flour, chocolate chips, eggs, brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla extract, and baking powder. Quantity and flavors available will vary:
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip, Matcha Smore's, Nutella Butterfinger Reese's, Oreo Chocolate Chip, Smore's Chocolate Chip, Ube Crinkle
Handmade Furikake Chex Mix by GuilTea Cravings
$5
Sweet and salty snack made with a combo of your favorite cereals, mixed with Japanese Furikake seasoning, and baked in a syrupy, soy-butter sauce. No nuts.
Banana Pudding Cup by GuilTea Cravings
$5
Made with sliced fresh bananas, vanilla pudding custard, vanilla wafer cookies, heavy cream, and condensed milk.
Basque Burnt Cheesecake by GuilTea Cravings
$7
Keto freindly. Simple natural ingredients. Cream cheese, heavy cream, eggs, sugar, and rice flour. Quantity and flavors available will vary: Experience a rich, creamy delight with a caramelized top and a smooth, velvety interior.
Sliced Dipped Apples
$7
Apples from Windmill Farms. Flavors: Tamarind, Chocolate , and White Chocolate.
Add a donation for The Conrad Avenue Arts Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!