The CAAFe: Snacks and Refreshments for Back To School Night

5050 Conrad Ave

San Diego, CA 92117, USA

Beverages (each)
Beverages (each)
$1.50

Coffee, Sweet Tea, Juice Box or Bottle of Water

Assorted Snacks (each)
Assorted Snacks (each)
$2

Candy, Chips, Nuts, Fruit Snacks, Frozen Yogurt, or Biscotti

Cookies by GuilTea Cravings
Cookies by GuilTea Cravings
$3

Simple ingredients. No preservatives. Brown butter, flour, chocolate chips, eggs, brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla extract, and baking powder. Quantity and flavors available will vary:
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip, Matcha Smore's, Nutella Butterfinger Reese's, Oreo Chocolate Chip, Smore's Chocolate Chip, Ube Crinkle

Handmade Furikake Chex Mix by GuilTea Cravings
Handmade Furikake Chex Mix by GuilTea Cravings
$5

Sweet and salty snack made with a combo of your favorite cereals, mixed with Japanese Furikake seasoning, and baked in a syrupy, soy-butter sauce. No nuts.

Banana Pudding by GuilTea Cravings
Banana Pudding by GuilTea Cravings
$5

A creamy banana pudding layered with fresh bananas, whipped cream, and soft vanilla wafers. Light, fluffy, and perfectly nostalgic.

Basque Burnt Cheesecake by GuilTea Cravings
Basque Burnt Cheesecake by GuilTea Cravings
$7

A rich, crustless cheesecake with a caramelized top and custard-like center. Made with cream cheese, heavy cream, and just a hint of vanilla and citrus for balance. Burnt on purpose — and perfectly delicious. Keto friendly.

