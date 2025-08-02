The CAAFe: Snacks and Refreshments for Back To School Night

San Diego, CA 92117, USA
Coffee, Sweet Tea, Juice Box or Bottle of Water
Candy, Chips, Nuts, Fruit Snacks, Frozen Yogurt, or Biscotti
Simple ingredients. No preservatives. Brown butter, flour, chocolate chips, eggs, brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla extract, and baking powder. Quantity and flavors available will vary:
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip, Matcha Smore's, Nutella Butterfinger Reese's, Oreo Chocolate Chip, Smore's Chocolate Chip, Ube Crinkle
Sweet and salty snack made with a combo of your favorite cereals, mixed with Japanese Furikake seasoning, and baked in a syrupy, soy-butter sauce. No nuts.
A creamy banana pudding layered with fresh bananas, whipped cream, and soft vanilla wafers. Light, fluffy, and perfectly nostalgic.
A rich, crustless cheesecake with a caramelized top and custard-like center. Made with cream cheese, heavy cream, and just a hint of vanilla and citrus for balance. Burnt on purpose — and perfectly delicious. Keto friendly.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing