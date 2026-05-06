La Center Music Association

Offered by

La Center Music Association

About the memberships

The Cadence Circle

Quarter Note
$25

Renews monthly

A steady beat that keeps classrooms supplied and students supported with essential materials.

Half Note
$50

Renews monthly

A stronger pulse that expands participation grants, supports festival opportunities, and strengthens scholarship funding.

Whole Note
$100

Renews monthly

A full, resonant contribution that anchors LCMA’s year‑round work, enabling larger special projects and deeper student access.

Add a donation for La Center Music Association

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