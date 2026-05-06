The Cadence Circle

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
A steady beat that keeps classrooms supplied and students supported with essential materials.
Renews monthly
A stronger pulse that expands participation grants, supports festival opportunities, and strengthens scholarship funding.
Renews monthly
A full, resonant contribution that anchors LCMA’s year‑round work, enabling larger special projects and deeper student access.
$
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