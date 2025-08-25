The Cafe Review

Offered by

The Cafe Review

About this shop

Buy a Cafe Review Broadside

First edition — Signed Robert Creeley Broadside item
First edition — Signed Robert Creeley Broadside
$160

Limited edition run of 150, letterpress printed and signed featuring Robert Creeley’s poem, “For Anya”. Each limited-edition broadside is mailed unframed, rolled in a protective tube.

First edition — Signed Franz Wright Broadside item
First edition — Signed Franz Wright Broadside
$160

Limited edition run of 150, letterpress printed and signed featuring Franz Wright’s poem, “The Poet”. Each limited-edition broadside is mailed unframed, rolled in a protective tube.

First edition — Signed Donald Hall Broadside item
First edition — Signed Donald Hall Broadside
$160

Limited edition run of 150, letterpress printed and signed featuring Donald Hall’s poem, “Ardor”. Each limited-edition broadside is mailed unframed, rolled in a protective tube.

Add a donation for The Cafe Review

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!