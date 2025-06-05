The Campfire Fund of Florida's - Flip Flop Side Walk Sale

Hamburger, Chips, and Bottle of Water item
Hamburger, Chips, and Bottle of Water
$7
The most delicious hamburger offered here today!
Add a Burger Patty to your Burger! item
Add a Burger Patty to your Burger!
$1
Add as many patties as you'd like! Stack em up!
Hot Dog, Chips, & Bottle of Water item
Hot Dog, Chips, & Bottle of Water
$6
You can go wrong with a hotdog, might as well buy 2
Bottle of Water item
Bottle of Water
$1
Ice Cold Water... as long as we have ice 🙄
Bag of Chips! item
Bag of Chips!
$1
Hiw can you be all that without a bag of chips?
