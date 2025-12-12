The Canine Mind Unleashed

Some of our underdogs have been through more than any animal ever should. Trauma. Neglect. Survival mode. Fear. They deserve a chance to learn that the world can be safe again.





Professional training can be the difference between a dog losing life and a dog finding forever.

But it is expensive. On average, $3,000 covers a full training program for one dog. This includes professional behavior work, structured care, follow up support, and guidance for the future adopter or foster.





Your $3,000 training sponsorship helps provide:





• Board and train with a certified professional

• Behavior assessment and individualized plan

• Confidence building and socialization

• Leash and handler training

• Follow up support to help the dog succeed in its furever home

• Ongoing communication with our rescue team





This level of care gives our most vulnerable dogs a real chance at stability, safety, and a loving home.





Cleo’s Legacy is a 100 percent volunteer run 501c3 nonprofit. Your sponsorship is tax deductible and directly supports lifesaving care.



