The Canine Mind Unleashed

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About this event
Cincinnati, OH 45207, USA
$550 is the average cost of care for one rescue dog that enters Cleo’s Legacy. This covers the basics every dog deserves while they heal and prepare for adoption. It does not include emergencies, surgeries, or training. Just the essentials to give an underdog a real chance.
Your $550 sponsorship helps provide:
• Spay or neuter
• Vaccines
• Microchip
• Flea and tick prevention
• Deworming
• Food and supplies
• Routine vet care
When you sponsor an underdog you are truly saving a life. You make it possible for us to say yes when that next call comes in.
Cleo’s Legacy is a 100 percent volunteer run 501c3 nonprofit. Your sponsorship is tax deductible and directly supports lifesaving care.
Some of our underdogs have been through more than any animal ever should. Trauma. Neglect. Survival mode. Fear. They deserve a chance to learn that the world can be safe again.
Professional training can be the difference between a dog losing life and a dog finding forever.
But it is expensive. On average, $3,000 covers a full training program for one dog. This includes professional behavior work, structured care, follow up support, and guidance for the future adopter or foster.
Your $3,000 training sponsorship helps provide:
• Board and train with a certified professional
• Behavior assessment and individualized plan
• Confidence building and socialization
• Leash and handler training
• Follow up support to help the dog succeed in its furever home
• Ongoing communication with our rescue team
This level of care gives our most vulnerable dogs a real chance at stability, safety, and a loving home.
Cleo’s Legacy is a 100 percent volunteer run 501c3 nonprofit. Your sponsorship is tax deductible and directly supports lifesaving care.
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