Royal Court Zeta Of Mu Beta Phi Military Fraternity Inc

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Royal Court Zeta Of Mu Beta Phi Military Fraternity Inc

About this event

The Capitol King's Bowling Charity Event

2788 Macarthur Rd

Fort Meade, MD 20755, USA

Regular Ticket Pricing
$40

$40 — Individual Ticket

The General. This option allows supporters to enjoy a fun and meaningful day of bowling while contributing directly to Royal Court Zeta’s community impact initiatives. If you need access to the Fort Meade Installation, please fill out the required access form and email it to [email protected] no later than 01 July 2026. Submitting the form by the deadline ensures smooth entry processing and prevents delays on the day of the event.


Team Bowling General Admission
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

$200 Team of 5. The General Rate, available after the Early Bird Special ends on 15 May, provides supporters registering as a Team of 5 the opportunity to enjoy a fun and meaningful day of bowling while contributing directly to Royal Court Zeta’s community impact initiatives. This option is perfect for families, organizations, fraternities/sororities, veteran groups, and community partners who want to bowl together and support a worthy cause.


50/50 $5.00
$5

$5 — 3 Ticket

50/50 $10 for 6 Tickets
$10

$10 — 6 Tickets

50/50 $20 for 15 Tickets
$20

$20 — 15 Tickets

50/50 $50 for 40 Tickets
$50

50 — 40 Tickets

Sponsor a Lane
$200

Sponsor a lane for five Veterans to bowl at the event. Your sponsorship will cover their shoes, food, non-alcoholic drinks, and a raffle ticket for each Veteran. As a thank you, we’ll display your logo on the lane you sponsor, recognize your support on our website, and give you two complimentary entry tickets to the event.

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