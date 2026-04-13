The Capitol King's Bowling Charity Event

About this event
$40 — Individual Ticket
The General. This option allows supporters to enjoy a fun and meaningful day of bowling while contributing directly to Royal Court Zeta’s community impact initiatives. If you need access to the Fort Meade Installation, please fill out the required access form and email it to [email protected] no later than 01 July 2026. Submitting the form by the deadline ensures smooth entry processing and prevents delays on the day of the event.
$200 Team of 5. The General Rate, available after the Early Bird Special ends on 15 May, provides supporters registering as a Team of 5 the opportunity to enjoy a fun and meaningful day of bowling while contributing directly to Royal Court Zeta’s community impact initiatives. This option is perfect for families, organizations, fraternities/sororities, veteran groups, and community partners who want to bowl together and support a worthy cause.
$5 — 3 Ticket
$10 — 6 Tickets
$20 — 15 Tickets
50 — 40 Tickets
Sponsor a lane for five Veterans to bowl at the event. Your sponsorship will cover their shoes, food, non-alcoholic drinks, and a raffle ticket for each Veteran. As a thank you, we’ll display your logo on the lane you sponsor, recognize your support on our website, and give you two complimentary entry tickets to the event.
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