William Monroe Rowlett Academy For Arts And Communication
William Monroe Rowlett Academy For Arts And Communication has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

William Monroe Rowlett Academy For Arts And Communication

Hosted by

William Monroe Rowlett Academy For Arts And Communication

About this event

Add a donation for William Monroe Rowlett Academy For Arts And Communication

$

Sales closed

The Captain's Ball: An Evening of Rowlett Revelry - Annual Gala

6004 77th St E

Palmetto, FL 34221, USA

General Admission
$75

Dinner

2 Drink Tickets (Cash Bar also available)

Access to all Auction items

Entertainment



You Pick 4 Sponsorship
$750

You Pick 4 Sponsorship - $750 - Multiple Available!

Select the 4 items you prefer!

  • Event admission for two
  • Recognition in the Event Program
  • Recognition on the school social media pages
  • Promotional items or brochures available at event check-in table
  • Recognition on the morning news (choice of school)
  • Recognition on the electronic school marquee (choice of school)
  • Business card ad in Rowletter Newsletter at REA and RMA in Q4 2026
  • Recognition during live Gala Event

Email your selections to [email protected]

Table Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • Reserved table for you and your guests (10 Seats, Front and Center)
  • Wine service at your table (Bottle of Red and White)
  • Recognition during live Gala Event
Presenting Sponsor
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • Reserved table for you and your guests (10 Seats)
  • "The Captain’s Ball" presented by _________ on all promotional materials
  • Recognition on school social media pages
  • Promotional items or brochures available at the event
  • Recognition on the morning news (both schools)
  • Recognition as "Title Sponsor" on the school marquees
  • Full-page ad in Rowletter Newsletter at REA and RMA in Q4 2026
  • Recognition during live Gala Event with opportunity to speak
  • Hole Sponsorship at 25-26 Golf Tournament
  • 8 Reserved seats at Sailing On or available 25-26 school event
Program Sponsor
$250

Recognition in the Event Program and newsletter.

Does not include event admission.

Signature Drink Sponsor
$500

Recognition in the Event Program and newsletter as well as verbally at the event and at the beverage station.

Does not include event admission.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!