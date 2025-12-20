The Carousel Museum's Ticket Shop

🎠 Carousel Museum Admission Tickets

Step into a world of craftsmanship, history, and wonder with admission to The Carousel Museum in Bristol, Connecticut. Our museum celebrates the art, engineering, and storytelling behind hand-carved carousel figures from around the world — from majestic horses to whimsical menagerie animals.

Admission tickets grant access to:

🐎 Historic carousel figures and rotating exhibits

🎨 Live restoration studio viewing

🌀 A working antique carousel

🔧 The Tinker Workshop — a hands-on children’s play area designed for creativity, building, and imaginative exploration

📖 Stories of immigrant artisans and American craftsmanship

Tickets are available for General Admission, Senior, and Child visitors and can be redeemed during regular museum hours. Perfect for a spontaneous visit, a thoughtful gift, or adding a little magic to someone’s day.

📍 Located at: 95 Riverside Drive, Bristol, CT 06010

Museum memberships are also available and make a wonderful gift for year-round carousel lovers!