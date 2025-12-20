The Carousel Museum

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The Carousel Museum

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The Carousel Museum's Ticket Shop

General Admission Tickets item
General Admission Tickets
$15

🎠 Carousel Museum Admission Tickets

Step into a world of craftsmanship, history, and wonder with admission to The Carousel Museum in Bristol, Connecticut. Our museum celebrates the art, engineering, and storytelling behind hand-carved carousel figures from around the world — from majestic horses to whimsical menagerie animals.

Admission tickets grant access to:

  • 🐎 Historic carousel figures and rotating exhibits
  • 🎨 Live restoration studio viewing
  • 🌀 A working antique carousel
  • 🔧 The Tinker Workshop — a hands-on children’s play area designed for creativity, building, and imaginative exploration
  • 📖 Stories of immigrant artisans and American craftsmanship

Tickets are available for General Admission, Senior, and Child visitors and can be redeemed during regular museum hours. Perfect for a spontaneous visit, a thoughtful gift, or adding a little magic to someone’s day.

📍 Located at: 95 Riverside Drive, Bristol, CT 06010

Museum memberships are also available and make a wonderful gift for year-round carousel lovers!

0
Child Admission Ticket item
Child Admission Ticket
$5

🎠 Carousel Museum Admission Tickets

Step into a world of craftsmanship, history, and wonder with admission to The Carousel Museum in Bristol, Connecticut. Our museum celebrates the art, engineering, and storytelling behind hand-carved carousel figures from around the world — from majestic horses to whimsical menagerie animals.

Admission tickets grant access to:

  • 🐎 Historic carousel figures and rotating exhibits
  • 🎨 Live restoration studio viewing
  • 🌀 A working antique carousel
  • 🔧 The Tinker Workshop — a hands-on children’s play area designed for creativity, building, and imaginative exploration
  • 📖 Stories of immigrant artisans and American craftsmanship

Tickets are available for General Admission, Senior, and Child visitors and can be redeemed during regular museum hours. Perfect for a spontaneous visit, a thoughtful gift, or adding a little magic to someone’s day.

📍 Located at: 95 Riverside Drive, Bristol, CT 06010

Museum memberships are also available and make a wonderful gift for year-round carousel lovers!

0
Senior (55+) Admission Ticket item
Senior (55+) Admission Ticket
$10

🎠 Carousel Museum Admission Tickets

Step into a world of craftsmanship, history, and wonder with admission to The Carousel Museum in Bristol, Connecticut. Our museum celebrates the art, engineering, and storytelling behind hand-carved carousel figures from around the world — from majestic horses to whimsical menagerie animals.

Admission tickets grant access to:

  • 🐎 Historic carousel figures and rotating exhibits
  • 🎨 Live restoration studio viewing
  • 🌀 A working antique carousel
  • 🔧 The Tinker Workshop — a hands-on children’s play area designed for creativity, building, and imaginative exploration
  • 📖 Stories of immigrant artisans and American craftsmanship

Tickets are available for General Admission, Senior, and Child visitors and can be redeemed during regular museum hours. Perfect for a spontaneous visit, a thoughtful gift, or adding a little magic to someone’s day.

📍 Located at: 95 Riverside Drive, Bristol, CT 06010

Museum memberships are also available and make a wonderful gift for year-round carousel lovers!

0

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