The Carousel Museum's Ticket Shop

About this shop
Step into a world of craftsmanship, history, and wonder with admission to The Carousel Museum in Bristol, Connecticut. Our museum celebrates the art, engineering, and storytelling behind hand-carved carousel figures from around the world — from majestic horses to whimsical menagerie animals.
Admission tickets grant access to:
Tickets are available for General Admission, Senior, and Child visitors and can be redeemed during regular museum hours. Perfect for a spontaneous visit, a thoughtful gift, or adding a little magic to someone’s day.
📍 Located at: 95 Riverside Drive, Bristol, CT 06010
Museum memberships are also available and make a wonderful gift for year-round carousel lovers!
Step into a world of craftsmanship, history, and wonder with admission to The Carousel Museum in Bristol, Connecticut. Our museum celebrates the art, engineering, and storytelling behind hand-carved carousel figures from around the world — from majestic horses to whimsical menagerie animals.
Admission tickets grant access to:
Tickets are available for General Admission, Senior, and Child visitors and can be redeemed during regular museum hours. Perfect for a spontaneous visit, a thoughtful gift, or adding a little magic to someone’s day.
📍 Located at: 95 Riverside Drive, Bristol, CT 06010
Museum memberships are also available and make a wonderful gift for year-round carousel lovers!
Step into a world of craftsmanship, history, and wonder with admission to The Carousel Museum in Bristol, Connecticut. Our museum celebrates the art, engineering, and storytelling behind hand-carved carousel figures from around the world — from majestic horses to whimsical menagerie animals.
Admission tickets grant access to:
Tickets are available for General Admission, Senior, and Child visitors and can be redeemed during regular museum hours. Perfect for a spontaneous visit, a thoughtful gift, or adding a little magic to someone’s day.
📍 Located at: 95 Riverside Drive, Bristol, CT 06010
Museum memberships are also available and make a wonderful gift for year-round carousel lovers!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!