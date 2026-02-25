The Case of the Smokin' Gunn

About this event
Purchase early and save $5! Quantities are limited; subject to availability. Does not apply to group reservations (6+). (Price includes show, dinner, gratuity, tax, and all fees.)
General admission. (Price includes show, dinner, gratuity, tax, and all fees.)
Discounted Standard Ticket for parties of 6+. Very large parties (15+) should call for availability: (502) 888-0050. (Price includes show, dinner, gratuity, tax, and all fees.)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!