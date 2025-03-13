The Catalyst Expo Conference Room (Morning Reservation)

555 E Pikes Peak Ave

Colorado Springs, CO 80903, USA

Front Range Half Day Reservation item
Front Range Half Day Reservation
$500

rate.xLeft

This is a half day reservation for the Front Range conference room during The Catalyst Expo. The room is set in a conference style with a max capacity of 12.
Peak Technology Half Day Reservation item
Peak Technology Half Day Reservation
$500

rate.xLeft

This is a half day reservation for the Peak Technology conference room during The Catalyst Expo. The room is set in a classroom style with a max capacity of 18.
Rocky Mountain Half Day Reservation item
Rocky Mountain Half Day Reservation
$500

rate.xLeft

This is a half day reservation for the Rocky Mountain conference room during The Catalyst Expo. The room is set in a conference style with a max capacity of 20.
Cog Railway Half Day Reservation item
Cog Railway Half Day Reservation
$500

rate.xLeft

This is a half day reservation for the Cog Railway conference room during The Catalyst Expo. The room is set in a conference style with a max capacity of 14. There will be fireside chats going on in the Lodge open area on Monday April 7th.
Royal Gorge Half Day Reservation item
Royal Gorge Half Day Reservation
$500

rate.xLeft

This is a half day reservation for the Royal Gorge conference room during The Catalyst Expo. The room is set in a conference style with a max capacity of 12. There will be fireside chats going on in the Lodge open area on Monday April 7th.
Santa Fe Half Day Reservation item
Santa Fe Half Day Reservation
$500

rate.xLeft

This is a half day reservation for the Santa Fe conference room during The Catalyst Expo. The room is set in a conference style with a max capacity of 8.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing