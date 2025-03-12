The Catalyst Expo Sponsorship

Host your own exclusive happy hour for up to 90 minutes, with flexibility to make it either private or open invite, which Catalyst Campus will help to promote via their e-mail list and social media.
What You Get:
• Host a private or open happy hour in the Catalyst Campus Co-Lab Kitchen (5:30 - 7:00 PM) on Monday, April 7th through Friday April 11th.
• Ability to bring your own swag, banners, and materials.
• Dedicated slide on Co-Lab TV screens promoting your happy hour.
• Logo placement on all external marketing for The Catalyst Expo.
• Logo featured on the digital marquee at Catalyst Campus.
• Dedicated thank you slide on internal campus screens during The Catalyst Expo.
• Dedicated LinkedIn post highlighting your company and sponsorship.
• Inclusion on Catalyst Campus e-mail correspondence promoting events during The Catalyst Expo.
Host your own exclusive happy hour for up to 90 minutes, with flexibility to make it either private or open invite, which Catalyst Campus will help to promote via their e-mail list and social media.
What You Get:
• Host a private or open happy hour in the Catalyst Campus Co-Lab Kitchen (5:30 - 7:00 PM) on Monday, April 7th through Friday April 11th.
• Ability to bring your own swag, banners, and materials.
• Dedicated slide on Co-Lab TV screens promoting your happy hour.
• Logo placement on all external marketing for The Catalyst Expo.
• Logo featured on the digital marquee at Catalyst Campus.
• Dedicated thank you slide on internal campus screens during The Catalyst Expo.
• Dedicated LinkedIn post highlighting your company and sponsorship.
• Inclusion on Catalyst Campus e-mail correspondence promoting events during The Catalyst Expo.
"Satellite" Sponsor
$4,000
Become a premier presenting sponsor and make your brand synonymous with The Catalyst Expo itself.
What You Get:
• Top-billed as a presenting sponsor – “Catalyst Expo Powered by [Your Company]” on the digital marquee.
• Dedicated LinkedIn post highlighting your company, including a brief company description.
• One of the conference rooms will be renamed after your company for the week.
• Ability to place banners and materials inside your sponsored room for maximum visibility.
• Included in a thank you post on LinkedIn highlighting all Satellite Sponsors.
• Featured on a shared thank you slide on internal TV screens during The Catalyst Expo.
• Logo placement on The Catalyst Expo website.
• Inclusion in any printed materials related to The Catalyst Expo.
• Inclusion on any e-mail promotion about The Catalyst Expo.
Become a premier presenting sponsor and make your brand synonymous with The Catalyst Expo itself.
What You Get:
• Top-billed as a presenting sponsor – “Catalyst Expo Powered by [Your Company]” on the digital marquee.
• Dedicated LinkedIn post highlighting your company, including a brief company description.
• One of the conference rooms will be renamed after your company for the week.
• Ability to place banners and materials inside your sponsored room for maximum visibility.
• Included in a thank you post on LinkedIn highlighting all Satellite Sponsors.
• Featured on a shared thank you slide on internal TV screens during The Catalyst Expo.
• Logo placement on The Catalyst Expo website.
• Inclusion in any printed materials related to The Catalyst Expo.
• Inclusion on any e-mail promotion about The Catalyst Expo.
"Ground" Sponsor
$2,500
Be part of the core group of sponsors that make The Catalyst Expo possible.
What You Get:
• Included in a thank you post on LinkedIn highlighting all Ground Sponsors.
• Featured on a shared thank you slide on internal TV screens during the expo.
• Logo placement on The Catalyst Expo website.
• Inclusion in any printed materials related to the event.
• Inclusion on any e-mail promotion about The Catalyst Expo.
Be part of the core group of sponsors that make The Catalyst Expo possible.
What You Get:
• Included in a thank you post on LinkedIn highlighting all Ground Sponsors.
• Featured on a shared thank you slide on internal TV screens during the expo.
• Logo placement on The Catalyst Expo website.
• Inclusion in any printed materials related to the event.
• Inclusion on any e-mail promotion about The Catalyst Expo.
Breakfast Sponsor
$1,000
Support the Goodbye Breakfast on the final morning and receive visibility while attendees gather one last time.
What You Get:
• Listed on a thank you slide during the Goodbye Breakfast.
• A 5 Minutes of Fame speaking slot to introduce your company and its capabilities during the breakfast.
• Ability to place banners and materials in the Co-Lab Kitchen and Railyard during breakfast.
• Logo featured on TV slides across campus during expo week.
Support the Goodbye Breakfast on the final morning and receive visibility while attendees gather one last time.
What You Get:
• Listed on a thank you slide during the Goodbye Breakfast.
• A 5 Minutes of Fame speaking slot to introduce your company and its capabilities during the breakfast.
• Ability to place banners and materials in the Co-Lab Kitchen and Railyard during breakfast.
• Logo featured on TV slides across campus during expo week.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!