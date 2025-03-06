The Celebrity Ball presented by; At The Well

Access to the event: Enjoy a night of glamour, excitement, and inspiration as you walk the red carpet and mingle with fellow supporters.
Entry to the gala: Indulge in a stunning evening with live entertainment.
Appetizers & Drinks: Savor delicious appetizers and drinks while enjoying the elegant atmosphere and networking opportunities.
Exclusive Auction Access: Get a chance to participate in our exciting live and silent auctions, featuring unique items and experiences.
Your presence at this event helps us raise vital funds for Pathways Studio Life Center, making a lasting impact on those who need it most. We can’t wait to celebrate with you!
VIP Admission
$145
Exclusive Red Carpet Entrance: Skip the line and enjoy a VIP experience with a dedicated entrance to the event.
Premium Seating: Enjoy prime seating for the gala, ensuring the best views of the performances, speakers, and special moments throughout the evening.
VIP Reception: Attend an exclusive pre-event reception with performers, and distinguished guests. Enjoy cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and a chance to mingle.
VIP Gift Bag: Receive a luxurious gift bag filled with exclusive items, memorabilia, and special surprises.
Priority Auction Bidding: Get early access to bid on exclusive auction items, ensuring you have the first pick of the most coveted items.
With your VIP ticket, you’ll experience the evening like a true celebrity and make an even bigger impact on Pathways Studio Life Center. We can’t wait to celebrate and create lasting memories with you!
Red Carpet Icon
$10,000
• 20 VIP tickets
• Social Media Campaign
• Email Marketing Recognition
• Company Profile Promotion
• Press Release
• Opportunity to include item in welcoming swag bag
• Listing on Website
• Brand Partnership
• Verbal Recognition As Sponsor During Event
• Recognition On Signage At Event
• Logo/Recognition In Printed Event Program
• Priority Seating
Hollywood Legend
$5,000
•10 VIP Tickets
• Social Media Campaign
• Email Marketing Recognition
• Company Profile Promotion
• Opportunity to include item in welcoming swag bag
• Listing on Website
• Brand Partnership
• Verbal Recognition As Sponsor During Event
• Recognition On Signage At Event
• Logo/Recognition In Printed Event Program
• Priority Seating
Award Winner
$2,500
•5 General Admission Tickets
• Social Media Campaign
• Email Marketing Recognition
• Opportunity to include item in welcoming swag bag
• Listing on Website
• Brand Partnership
• Verbal Recognition As Sponsor During Event
• Logo/Recognition In Printed Event Program
Encore Supporter
$1,000
• 3 General Admission Tickets
• Social Media Campaign
• Brand Partnership
• Verbal Recognition As Sponsor During Event
• Logo/Recognition In Printed Event Program
