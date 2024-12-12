eventClosed

The Center for Survivors & Fun Pianos Present Dualing Pianos

2263 3rd Ave

Columbus, NE 68601

Table of 8
$300
groupTicketCaption
Reserve a table for your entire group.
Blackstone Raffle Ticket
$5
Raffle ticket to win a 36" Blackstone Griddle with Hard Cover and folding shelves
Wine Pull Ticket
$25
One Entry to the Wine Pull

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing