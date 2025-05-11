The Center for Transformative Grief Justice Memberships 2025
🌱 Seed Supporter – $10/month or $120/year
$10
No expiration
Perfect for first-time supporters or students any amount from $10/month or $120/year
Welcome email + member badge
Early access to healing event invites
Name listed on our online donor wall
One digital art therapy prompt per quarter
Impact: Sponsors affirmation cards & reflection guides for our Healing Circle kits.
Perfect for first-time supporters or students any amount from $10/month or $120/year
Welcome email + member badge
Early access to healing event invites
Name listed on our online donor wall
One digital art therapy prompt per quarter
Impact: Sponsors affirmation cards & reflection guides for our Healing Circle kits.
🎨 Healing Partner – $25/month or $300/year
$25
No expiration
Support community-based art therapy programs any amount from $25/month or $300/year
All Seed Supporter perks
One printed art therapy postcard set per year
Invitation to one virtual member-only healing workshop
Shoutout on our social media channels
Impact: Funds 1 full Art Therapy Kit for a community participant.
Support community-based art therapy programs any amount from $25/month or $300/year
All Seed Supporter perks
One printed art therapy postcard set per year
Invitation to one virtual member-only healing workshop
Shoutout on our social media channels
Impact: Funds 1 full Art Therapy Kit for a community participant.
🧠 Justice Builder – $50/month or $600/year
$50
No expiration
Help expand youth & grief justice initiatives any amount from $50/month or $600/year
All Healing Partner perks
Quarterly member newsletter w/ behind-the-scenes updates
Recognition in our annual impact report
Access to one exclusive “State of Grief Justice” webinar per year
Impact: Supports mental health programming for youth grieving systemic loss.
Help expand youth & grief justice initiatives any amount from $50/month or $600/year
All Healing Partner perks
Quarterly member newsletter w/ behind-the-scenes updates
Recognition in our annual impact report
Access to one exclusive “State of Grief Justice” webinar per year
Impact: Supports mental health programming for youth grieving systemic loss.
💜 Legacy Circle Member – $100/month or $1,200/year
$100
No expiration
Deepen your legacy of love, healing, and equity any amount from $100/month or $1,200/year
All Justice Builder perks
Complimentary invite to annual “Healing Honors” donor dinner
Name featured in our Healing Circle installation
Personal thank-you video from our Executive Director
Impact: Sponsors an entire community Healing Circle event.
Deepen your legacy of love, healing, and equity any amount from $100/month or $1,200/year
All Justice Builder perks
Complimentary invite to annual “Healing Honors” donor dinner
Name featured in our Healing Circle installation
Personal thank-you video from our Executive Director
Impact: Sponsors an entire community Healing Circle event.
Champion of Grief Justice – Custom Amount ($1,500+)
$1,500
No expiration
Major donor recognition & transformational giving
Custom recognition package
Invitation to advisory circle events
Opportunity to name a Healing Circle or kit batch in honor/memory any amount from $1500
Impact: Co-create change on a systems level through healing, policy, and power.
Major donor recognition & transformational giving
Custom recognition package
Invitation to advisory circle events
Opportunity to name a Healing Circle or kit batch in honor/memory any amount from $1500
Impact: Co-create change on a systems level through healing, policy, and power.
Add a donation for The Center for Transformative Grief Justice
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