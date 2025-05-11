The Center for Transformative Grief Justice

Offered by

The Center for Transformative Grief Justice

About the memberships

The Center for Transformative Grief Justice Memberships 2025

🌱 Seed Supporter – $10/month or $120/year
$10

No expiration

Perfect for first-time supporters or students any amount from $10/month or $120/year Welcome email + member badge Early access to healing event invites Name listed on our online donor wall One digital art therapy prompt per quarter Impact: Sponsors affirmation cards & reflection guides for our Healing Circle kits.
🎨 Healing Partner – $25/month or $300/year
$25

No expiration

Support community-based art therapy programs any amount from $25/month or $300/year All Seed Supporter perks One printed art therapy postcard set per year Invitation to one virtual member-only healing workshop Shoutout on our social media channels Impact: Funds 1 full Art Therapy Kit for a community participant.
🧠 Justice Builder – $50/month or $600/year
$50

No expiration

Help expand youth & grief justice initiatives any amount from $50/month or $600/year All Healing Partner perks Quarterly member newsletter w/ behind-the-scenes updates Recognition in our annual impact report Access to one exclusive “State of Grief Justice” webinar per year Impact: Supports mental health programming for youth grieving systemic loss.
💜 Legacy Circle Member – $100/month or $1,200/year
$100

No expiration

Deepen your legacy of love, healing, and equity any amount from $100/month or $1,200/year All Justice Builder perks Complimentary invite to annual “Healing Honors” donor dinner Name featured in our Healing Circle installation Personal thank-you video from our Executive Director Impact: Sponsors an entire community Healing Circle event.
Champion of Grief Justice – Custom Amount ($1,500+)
$1,500

No expiration

Major donor recognition & transformational giving Custom recognition package Invitation to advisory circle events Opportunity to name a Healing Circle or kit batch in honor/memory any amount from $1500 Impact: Co-create change on a systems level through healing, policy, and power.
Add a donation for The Center for Transformative Grief Justice

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!