The Center Mb-conway's Silent Auction

Family Life Center Dedication "Naming" item
Family Life Center Dedication "Naming"
$50,000

Starting bid

Have you ever dreamed of having YOUR name on a Family Life Center? This is YOUR chance!!


**Subject to Board of Directors' discretion and approval.

The Olive Shoppe Gift Basket item
The Olive Shoppe Gift Basket
$200

Starting bid

Raw wood charcuterie Board

Fire Grilled Artichoke Hearts

1 lb Gourmet Pasta

Stainless Steel Strainer

Apron & matching Pot Holder

Roasted Red Pepper

Capers

Tuscan herb olive oil

Spicy Almond Stuffed Olives

Coconut-Lime White Balsamic Vinegar

Myer Lemon Olive Oil

$50 Visa Card

Retail $325

Cutting Board Package item
Cutting Board Package
$175

Starting bid

Custom handcrafted by Dave Weinstock.

171/2 X14 Resin and wood cutting board. 18X5 bottle shaped cutting board.

Retail $250

Cutting Board Package #2 item
Cutting Board Package #2
$150

Starting bid

13 X13 Round Resin & sea shell cutting board hand crafted by Dave Weinstock. 12X14 Resin and seashell wine caddy. Bottle of wine and 2 wine glasses.

Retail $225

Dormie Network Foundation item
Dormie Network Foundation
$7,500

Starting bid

Enjoy a 1-year membership with Dormie Network, the nation's most exclusive collection of destination golf clubs. The package is valued at $12,000 and includes full membership privileges at these seven private clubs.

ArborLinks Golf Club

Nebraska City, NE

Ballyhack Golf Club

Roanoke, VA

Briggs Ranch Golf Club

San Antonio, TX

Dormie Club

West End, NC

GrayBull Golf Club

Maxwell, NE

Hidden Creek Golf Club

Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Victoria National Golf Club

Newburg, IN

Oil and cutting board item
Oil and cutting board
$150

Starting bid

Original Oil painting by Donn McCray "Blue Boat" 21X17

Bottle shaped resign and wood cutting board 18X5.

Retail $325

Holiday Basket item
Holiday Basket
$125

Starting bid

Original holiday oil painting by Judi Smallwood, 17X5.

Two Holiday Throws 50X60

Retail $300

Prints Collection item
Prints Collection
$200

Starting bid

Four pack of prints by David Russell. 30X24-Matthew 7:14

15X24-Matthew 5:4 9X11-John 3:16 9x11-Luke 23:34

On Fire Oil Painting item
On Fire Oil Painting
$250

Starting bid

Original Oil "On Fire" by Marilyn Kearny 25X25.

Lap Quilt and Table Runner item
Lap Quilt and Table Runner
$125

Starting bid

Hand made lap quilt 48x48 and holiday table runner 4ft long. Generously donated and made by Jan Mcalhany

Weekend at Beach item
Weekend at Beach
$400

Starting bid

St. Johns Inn(Friday-Sunday) Myrtle Beach(Expires 12/2026)


One bedroom condo with sleeper couch, pool and activities!


Retail $849

Dewalt tool package item
Dewalt tool package
$500

Starting bid

DeWalt 20 volt 8 piece tool combo kit. Complete with Circular saw, reciprocating saw, angle grinder, impact drill, drill/driver, orbit sander, oscillating multi-tool, area light, charger, two 20Volt batteries and two canvas DeWalt tote bags.


Retail: $899

Room Dedication/Memorial "Engraved Plaque" above doorway; item
Room Dedication/Memorial "Engraved Plaque" above doorway;
$10,000

Starting bid

Dedicate a room in The Center, "In Remembrance of, In Loving Memory of, In Honor of, Dedicated to" with Engraved Plaque above Doorway; Minimum bid guarantees a dedicated room; 24 rooms available.

