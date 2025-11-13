The Center Mb-conway's Silent Auction

Starting bid
Have you ever dreamed of having YOUR name on a Family Life Center? This is YOUR chance!!
**Subject to Board of Directors' discretion and approval.
Starting bid
Raw wood charcuterie Board
Fire Grilled Artichoke Hearts
1 lb Gourmet Pasta
Stainless Steel Strainer
Apron & matching Pot Holder
Roasted Red Pepper
Capers
Tuscan herb olive oil
Spicy Almond Stuffed Olives
Coconut-Lime White Balsamic Vinegar
Myer Lemon Olive Oil
$50 Visa Card
Retail $325
Starting bid
Custom handcrafted by Dave Weinstock.
171/2 X14 Resin and wood cutting board. 18X5 bottle shaped cutting board.
Retail $250
Starting bid
13 X13 Round Resin & sea shell cutting board hand crafted by Dave Weinstock. 12X14 Resin and seashell wine caddy. Bottle of wine and 2 wine glasses.
Retail $225
Starting bid
Enjoy a 1-year membership with Dormie Network, the nation's most exclusive collection of destination golf clubs. The package is valued at $12,000 and includes full membership privileges at these seven private clubs.
ArborLinks Golf Club
Nebraska City, NE
Ballyhack Golf Club
Roanoke, VA
Briggs Ranch Golf Club
San Antonio, TX
Dormie Club
West End, NC
GrayBull Golf Club
Maxwell, NE
Hidden Creek Golf Club
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Victoria National Golf Club
Newburg, IN
Starting bid
Original Oil painting by Donn McCray "Blue Boat" 21X17
Bottle shaped resign and wood cutting board 18X5.
Retail $325
Starting bid
Original holiday oil painting by Judi Smallwood, 17X5.
Two Holiday Throws 50X60
Retail $300
Starting bid
Four pack of prints by David Russell. 30X24-Matthew 7:14
15X24-Matthew 5:4 9X11-John 3:16 9x11-Luke 23:34
Starting bid
Original Oil "On Fire" by Marilyn Kearny 25X25.
Starting bid
Hand made lap quilt 48x48 and holiday table runner 4ft long. Generously donated and made by Jan Mcalhany
Starting bid
St. Johns Inn(Friday-Sunday) Myrtle Beach(Expires 12/2026)
One bedroom condo with sleeper couch, pool and activities!
Retail $849
Starting bid
DeWalt 20 volt 8 piece tool combo kit. Complete with Circular saw, reciprocating saw, angle grinder, impact drill, drill/driver, orbit sander, oscillating multi-tool, area light, charger, two 20Volt batteries and two canvas DeWalt tote bags.
Retail: $899
Starting bid
Dedicate a room in The Center, "In Remembrance of, In Loving Memory of, In Honor of, Dedicated to" with Engraved Plaque above Doorway; Minimum bid guarantees a dedicated room; 24 rooms available.
