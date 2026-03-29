The Center of Peace 25th Anniversary Souvenir Book Ads

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Premium placement on the back cover of the 25th Anniversary Souvenir Book. Limited availability — one per book.
Premium placement on the inside front cover of the 25th Anniversary Souvenir Book. Limited availability — one per book.
Premium placement on the inside back cover of the 25th Anniversary Souvenir Book. Limited availability — one per book.
Full page advertisement in the 25th Anniversary Souvenir Book. Ideal for businesses, organizations, and commemorative messages.
Half page advertisement in the 25th Anniversary Souvenir Book. Suitable for businesses, organizations, and personal congratulatory messages.
Quarter page advertisement in the 25th Anniversary Souvenir Book. Ideal for business cards, small ads, and congratulatory messages.
Name listing in the 25th Anniversary Souvenir Book recognizing your support of the Center of Peace.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!