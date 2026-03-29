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The Center Of Peace A Religious Science Community

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The Center of Peace 25th Anniversary Souvenir Book Ads

Back Cover - Full Page Ad
$200

Premium placement on the back cover of the 25th Anniversary Souvenir Book. Limited availability — one per book.

Inside Front Cover - Full Page Ad
$200

Premium placement on the inside front cover of the 25th Anniversary Souvenir Book. Limited availability — one per book.

Inside Back Cover - Full Page Ad
$200

Premium placement on the inside back cover of the 25th Anniversary Souvenir Book. Limited availability — one per book.

Full Page Ad
$125

Full page advertisement in the 25th Anniversary Souvenir Book. Ideal for businesses, organizations, and commemorative messages.

Half-Page Ad
$75

Half page advertisement in the 25th Anniversary Souvenir Book. Suitable for businesses, organizations, and personal congratulatory messages.

Quarter Page Ad
$50

Quarter page advertisement in the 25th Anniversary Souvenir Book. Ideal for business cards, small ads, and congratulatory messages.

Patron Listing
$25

Name listing in the 25th Anniversary Souvenir Book recognizing your support of the Center of Peace.

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