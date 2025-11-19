Hosted by
About this event
Cooper City, FL 33330, USA
A spiritual evening led by the Challah Prince. Each participant will take home their own braided challah after learning the art of Challah making with Idan .
All ticket sales are final and non-refundable
Meet The Challah Prince for an exclusive VIP Experience: making the dough in the kitchen. Assist him earlier in the day by preparing the dough for the evening while he teaches how he connects to the Challah he bakes. Limited Spots Available!
All ticket sales are final and non-refundable
30 Minute Wine and Cheese Reception with The Challah Prince before the event
General Admission included.
All ticket sales are final and non-refundable
2.5 Hour Event led by The Challah Prince. Each participant will leave with their own braided challah after learning the art of Challah making with Idan.
All ticket sales are final and non-refundable
All ticket sales are final and non-refundable
As an event sponsor, you will have your business advertised at the event and a reserved table for up to 8 participants.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!