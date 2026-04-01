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Temple City High School Band and Orchestra Boosters

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The Championship Send-Off Silent Auction

Pick-up location

TCHS Gym 9501 Lemon Ave, Temple City, CA 91780, USA

Ultimate Movie Night
$40

Starting bid

Lights, camera, auction! Skip the long lines and sticky floors of the theater and bring the magic of the big screen directly to your living room. Whether you’re planning a cozy date night or a fun-filled family evening, this Ultimate Movie Night basket has everything you need for the perfect premiere.

The Coffee Connoisseur
$45

Starting bid

Elevate your morning ritual from a routine to a craft. Whether you are a dedicated early bird or a weekend brunch enthusiast, The Coffee Connoisseur basket offers everything needed to brew, sip, and savor the perfect cup. From artisanal beans to professional-grade accessories, this collection is designed for those who truly appreciate the art of the bean.

Relax & Recharge (At home spa)
$40

Starting bid

Transform any bathroom into a world-class retreat. In the hustle and bustle of daily life, everyone deserves a moment to unplug and prioritize self-care. This Relax & Recharge basket is a curated collection of luxury essentials designed to melt away stress and restore the spirit.

The Gourmet Chef (Italian Night)
$50

Starting bid

Transport your kitchen to the heart of Italy with this curated collection of culinary treasures. Whether you’re a seasoned home cook or a lover of fine dining, The Gourmet Chef: Italian Night provides all the ingredients and tools necessary to master an authentic, multi-course feast.

The Backyard Pitmaster (BBQ Chef Night)
$45

Starting bid

Fire up the grill and claim your title as the neighborhood grill master. Whether you’re a "low and slow" traditionalist or a high-heat searing expert, The Backyard Pitmaster basket provides the professional-grade tools and bold flavors needed to turn any patio into a world-class smokehouse.

Wellness and Zen
$45

Starting bid

In a fast-paced world, the greatest luxury is a moment of peace. This Wellness & Zen collection is thoughtfully curated to help you slow down, breathe deeply, and create a daily ritual of mindfulness. From physical restoration to mental clarity, this basket provides a holistic approach to finding your center.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!