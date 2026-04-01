The Championship Send-Off Silent Auction

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TCHS Gym 9501 Lemon Ave, Temple City, CA 91780, USA
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Lights, camera, auction! Skip the long lines and sticky floors of the theater and bring the magic of the big screen directly to your living room. Whether you’re planning a cozy date night or a fun-filled family evening, this Ultimate Movie Night basket has everything you need for the perfect premiere.
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Elevate your morning ritual from a routine to a craft. Whether you are a dedicated early bird or a weekend brunch enthusiast, The Coffee Connoisseur basket offers everything needed to brew, sip, and savor the perfect cup. From artisanal beans to professional-grade accessories, this collection is designed for those who truly appreciate the art of the bean.
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Transform any bathroom into a world-class retreat. In the hustle and bustle of daily life, everyone deserves a moment to unplug and prioritize self-care. This Relax & Recharge basket is a curated collection of luxury essentials designed to melt away stress and restore the spirit.
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Transport your kitchen to the heart of Italy with this curated collection of culinary treasures. Whether you’re a seasoned home cook or a lover of fine dining, The Gourmet Chef: Italian Night provides all the ingredients and tools necessary to master an authentic, multi-course feast.
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Fire up the grill and claim your title as the neighborhood grill master. Whether you’re a "low and slow" traditionalist or a high-heat searing expert, The Backyard Pitmaster basket provides the professional-grade tools and bold flavors needed to turn any patio into a world-class smokehouse.
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In a fast-paced world, the greatest luxury is a moment of peace. This Wellness & Zen collection is thoughtfully curated to help you slow down, breathe deeply, and create a daily ritual of mindfulness. From physical restoration to mental clarity, this basket provides a holistic approach to finding your center.
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