The Champs Camp Presents: H.O.P.E AWARDS 2025

Title Sponsorship
VIP Access: 20 Tickets branded VIP lounge, and cocktail hour
Exclusive Branding: Logo on all materials and premium Social media exposure.
10 Minute Speaking Opportunity
Title Sponsorship
VIP Access: 20 Tickets branded VIP lounge, and cocktail hour
Exclusive Branding: Logo on all materials and premium Social media exposure.
10 Minute Speaking Opportunity
Hope Ambassador
$5,000
Award Sponsor- Sponsor an award and present on stage.
10 VIP tickets
Virtual and in-person branded spaces.
5 Minute Speaking Opportunity
Half-Page Ad in Digital Program
Award Sponsor- Sponsor an award and present on stage.
10 VIP tickets
Virtual and in-person branded spaces.
5 Minute Speaking Opportunity
Half-Page Ad in Digital Program
Champ of Inspiration
$2,500
VIP Cocktail Sponsor
5 VIP Tickets
Branded cocktail hour and exclusive drink
Digital Branding: Logo on streams, screens, and virtual platforms.
2 Minute Speaking Opportunity
VIP Cocktail Sponsor
5 VIP Tickets
Branded cocktail hour and exclusive drink
Digital Branding: Logo on streams, screens, and virtual platforms.
2 Minute Speaking Opportunity
Future Champions
$1,000
Program Sponsor: Logo on event program and full-page ad.
Auction Branding: Logo on auction pages
Post-Event Recognition: Special acknowledgment in post-event emails and on social media
2 VIP Tickets
Program Sponsor: Logo on event program and full-page ad.
Auction Branding: Logo on auction pages
Post-Event Recognition: Special acknowledgment in post-event emails and on social media
2 VIP Tickets
VIP Golden Ticket: Mansion Tour & Cocktail Hour
$250
Experience the H.O.P.E. Awards like never before with the exclusive VIP Golden Ticket! This premium experience offers an unforgettable evening at the historic Muhammad Ali Mansion, complete with special VIP access and exclusive perks.
With the VIP Golden Ticket, you’ll enjoy:
Private Tour of the Muhammad Ali Mansion: Step into history with an intimate, guided tour of the legendary Muhammad Ali Mansion, exploring personal memorabilia, inspiring stories, and the iconic spaces that reflect Ali’s enduring legacy.
Exclusive Cocktail Hour: Begin the evening with a private cocktail hour in the VIP lounge, featuring specialty drinks, elegant hors d’oeuvres, and a chance to connect with honorees, keynote speakers, and fellow supporters in a relaxed setting.
The VIP Golden Ticket offers a rare opportunity to immerse yourself in an evening of inspiration, networking, and celebration—all while supporting the mission of The Champ’s Camp Inc. to empower the next generation. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary experience!
Experience the H.O.P.E. Awards like never before with the exclusive VIP Golden Ticket! This premium experience offers an unforgettable evening at the historic Muhammad Ali Mansion, complete with special VIP access and exclusive perks.
With the VIP Golden Ticket, you’ll enjoy:
Private Tour of the Muhammad Ali Mansion: Step into history with an intimate, guided tour of the legendary Muhammad Ali Mansion, exploring personal memorabilia, inspiring stories, and the iconic spaces that reflect Ali’s enduring legacy.
Exclusive Cocktail Hour: Begin the evening with a private cocktail hour in the VIP lounge, featuring specialty drinks, elegant hors d’oeuvres, and a chance to connect with honorees, keynote speakers, and fellow supporters in a relaxed setting.
The VIP Golden Ticket offers a rare opportunity to immerse yourself in an evening of inspiration, networking, and celebration—all while supporting the mission of The Champ’s Camp Inc. to empower the next generation. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary experience!
General admission - virtual
$150
Secure your General Admission ticket to the Inaugural H.O.P.E. Awards and be part of an inspiring evening that celebrates resilience, leadership, and community impact. With a General Admission ticket, you’ll enjoy:
Access to the main event program, including keynote speeches, the awards ceremony, and a powerful panel discussion focused on life skills and empowerment.
The opportunity to participate in our interactive auction, where you can support vital programs for underserved youth.
Networking with other guests who share a passion for making a difference and empowering the next generation.
Join us as we honor remarkable individuals and organizations, raise crucial support for The Champ’s Camp Inc., and take steps toward a brighter future for our communities.
Your presence matters—together, let’s celebrate champions of hope!
Secure your General Admission ticket to the Inaugural H.O.P.E. Awards and be part of an inspiring evening that celebrates resilience, leadership, and community impact. With a General Admission ticket, you’ll enjoy:
Access to the main event program, including keynote speeches, the awards ceremony, and a powerful panel discussion focused on life skills and empowerment.
The opportunity to participate in our interactive auction, where you can support vital programs for underserved youth.
Networking with other guests who share a passion for making a difference and empowering the next generation.
Join us as we honor remarkable individuals and organizations, raise crucial support for The Champ’s Camp Inc., and take steps toward a brighter future for our communities.
Your presence matters—together, let’s celebrate champions of hope!
Donation
$500
Donation
$200
Donation
$100
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!