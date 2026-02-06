Offered by
About this shop
Need to teach a new fan to drop the S? Educate an angry parent at a youth tournament? Remind an errant linesman to study their rulebook? With a helpful diagram on one side, the full text of the IFAB Law 11 on the other, and your very own signal flags on the ends, this scarf has you covered. Just don't cross the line.
***Limited quantities and sizes available!
If this item is marked sold out, come find us at the tailgate or email us to check on availability. We may still have one with your name on it.***
The Chattahooligans: Established 2009, re-established every year since. The 2020 Chattahooligan scarf commemorates the year our beloved CFC took Chattanooga Soccer truly professional. Get yours today while they're still available!
***Limited quantities and sizes available!
If this item is marked sold out, come find us at the tailgate or email us to check on availability. We may still have one with your name on it.***
Oh the weather outside is spiteful, but these scarves are so delightful. And since they have no place to grow (in our closets), we'll let them go, let them go, let them go.
***Limited quantities and sizes available!
If this item is marked sold out, come find us at the tailgate or email us to check on availability. We may still have one with your name on it.***
The league, the playoffs, the Founders Cup, and whatever comes beyond it- the Club that Chattanooga Built is ready to take on whatever comes for us, even if it is the system itself.
This super-soft, breathable triblend tshirt comes in "Vintage Black." Ladies sizes run small, size up at least one size.
Size charts
https://www.nextlevelapparel.com/unisex/mens-tri-blend-crew.html
***Limited quantities and sizes available!
If this item is marked sold out, come find us at the tailgate or email us to check on availability. We may still have one with your name on it.***
The Chattahooligans celebrate the most cohesive, classic, and inspiring typeface ever known to exist. Join us in our joy and wonderment at the sheer professionalism of a new league by wearing this feeble facsimile of masterful brand ushering us into the neXt level of american soccer!
Unisex Size Chart: https://www.bellacanvas.com/product/3001/Unisex-Jersey-Short-Sleeve-Tee.html
Women's Size Chart: https://www.bellacanvas.com/product/6400/Womens-Relaxed-Jersey-Short-Sleeve-Tee.html
Youth Size Chart:https://www.bellacanvas.com/product/3001Y/Youth-Jersey-Short-Sleeve-Tee.html
***Limited quantities and sizes available!
If this item is marked sold out, come find us at the tailgate or email us to check on availability. We may still have one with your name on it.***
The Chattahooligans celebrate the most cohesive, classic, and inspiring typeface ever known to exist. Join us in our joy and wonderment at the sheer professionalism of a new league by wearing this feeble facsimile of masterful brand ushering us into the neXt level of american soccer!
Unisex Size Chart: https://www.bellacanvas.com/product/3001/Unisex-Jersey-Short-Sleeve-Tee.html
Women's Size Chart: https://www.bellacanvas.com/product/6400/Womens-Relaxed-Jersey-Short-Sleeve-Tee.html
Youth Size Chart:https://www.bellacanvas.com/product/3001Y/Youth-Jersey-Short-Sleeve-Tee.html
***Limited quantities and sizes available!
If this item is marked sold out, come find us at the tailgate or email us to check on availability. We may still have one with your name on it.***
Don't miss out on your chance to join the "official" 4-2-3 club! Coming at you all the way from Section 109, we're here to represent all things Scenic City - especially Chattanooga Football Club - LOUD AND PROUD! Don't have a "423" area code? That's OK! There are no restrictions on purchasing one of these.
Unisex Size Chart: https://www.a2zclothing.com/next-level-6010-mens-triblend-crew-tee.html
Ladies Size Chart: https://www.nextlevelapparel.com/6710
Youth Size Chart: https://www.a2zclothing.com/next-level-n6310-boys-triblend-crew-tee.html
***Limited quantities and sizes available!
If this item is marked sold out, come find us at the tailgate or email us to check on availability. We may still have one with your name on it.***
One City, One Club, One Love.....
Throwing it back to one of our best sellers from 2018. These shirts are available for PREORDER only. Ladies sizing runs small so we suggest sizing up.
View the size chart at:
Unisex:
https://www.bellacanvas.com/product/3413/Unisex-Triblend-SS-Tee.html#pills-size
Ladies:
https://www.bellacanvas.com/product/8413/Triblend-Short-Sleeve-Tee.html#pills-size
***Limited quantities and sizes available!
If this item is marked sold out, come find us at the tailgate or email us to check on availability. We may still have one with your name on it.***
The shirt color is vintage navy. **Ladies sizes run small, we suggest ordering at least one size up from your regular size.** Unisex Sizing: https://www.nextlevelapparel.com/unisex/mens-tri-blend-crew.html# Ladies Sizing: https://www.nextlevelapparel.com/womens/womens-tri-blend-scoop.html
***Limited quantities and sizes available!
If this item is marked sold out, come find us at the tailgate or email us to check on availability. We may still have one with your name on it.***
Brrrrrrrrrr it’s getting cold, I guess it’s time to wear sleeves!
It’s soft, long sleeved, and sure to be a hit with you and yours.
Available in Unisex, Women’s Flowy Style, and kids sizes.
The women’s sizes are described by an anonymous reviewer as flowy and softer than Santa’s Sack™. The Unisex and Kids sizes have been described as soft like Juan’s beautiful blonde locks.
Unisex and Youth sizes will be featured in a dark heather grey while ladies sizes will be featured in gunmetal grey-black. We suggest checking size charts below before ordering.
Unisex:
https://www.bellacanvas.com/product/3501/Unisex-Jersey-Long-Sleeve-Tee.html
Ladies:
https://www.bellacanvas.com/product/8852/Womens-Flowy-Long-Sleeve-Tee-w-2x1-Sleeves.html
Youth:
https://www.bellacanvas.com/product/3501Y/Youth-Jersey-Long-Sleeve-Tee.html
It keeps your drink cold. Your drink keeps you warm. It's a paradox.
***Limited quantities and sizes available!
If this item is marked sold out, come find us at the tailgate or email us to check on availability. We may still have one with your name on it.***
Decorate all of your accessories with one of our new pins! Furnished with black nickel and hard enamel, these pins are built to last. At 1.5"H and a butterfly clutch on the back, these pins can be placed anywhere.
This 4" wide cutout waterproof vinyl sticker will be a great match to your water bottle, laptop, or anything else that might get wet!
Help Us Help Our Community by Supporting Local! As supporters of our home grown soccer team, @ChattanoogaFC, the Chattahooligans know what its like to Support Local. In this tough time for our local communities and businesses, we want to make sure we are giving back in whatever way we can. Help us help our communities by purchasing one of our “Support Local” stickers. This is a 2"x6" vinyl waterproof sticker that will work on your car, water bottle, or anything else where you'd like to show your support of the local economy.
This 4" wide waterproof vinyl sticker will allow you to show your CFC pride anywhere you go!
This 3" waterproof vinyl decal is sure to add a bit of flair to your car, water bottle, or anything else you'd like to pretty up.
A reissue of an old classic, we flipped the colors for those who prefer a darker look. These 4" round stickers are high quality vinyl. Make sure you're sure where you want it, because once it's on, it isn't coming off without a fight.
Originally offered as special "thanks" to those who contributed to our 2021 Prideraiser campaign, the Rainbow "C" is now available for all to enjoy. Printed on high quality vinyl and standing at 3" tall, these die cut stickers are sure to add an added amount of PRIDE to whatever you might apply it to.
This is our coolest sticker. You want it.
***Limited quantities and sizes available!
If this item is marked sold out, come find us at the tailgate or email us to check on availability. We may still have one with your name on it.***
Our much-beloved Chattahoooligan bandanas now come in four great colors, and you can use them for holding back your hair, making your dog look super cool, or holding up a stagecoach later! These bandanas measure 22"x22" and come in navy, charcoal, hot pink, and kelly green. This is the NAVY one.
Our much-beloved Chattahoooligan bandanas now come in four great colors, and you can use them for holding back your hair, making your dog look super cool, or holding up a stagecoach later! These bandanas measure 22"x22" and come in navy, charcoal, hot pink, and kelly green. This is the PINK one.
Our much-beloved Chattahoooligan bandanas now come in four great colors, and you can use them for holding back your hair, making your dog look super cool, or holding up a stagecoach later! These bandanas measure 22"x22" and come in navy, charcoal, hot pink, and kelly green. This is the GREEN one.
Our much-beloved Chattahoooligan bandanas now come in four great colors, and you can use them for holding back your hair, making your dog look super cool, or holding up a stagecoach later! These bandanas measure 22"x22" and come in navy, charcoal, hot pink, and kelly green. This is the CHARCOAL one.
The Chattahooligan Ugly Christmas sweater, but a scarf instead, but actually a hat! We have winter matches now. Put this on your noggin to stay warm.
Rock out with your socks out! We are bringing the argyle socks back this year, so get them while they last.
This 16oz cup changes color to CFC blue when a cold beverage is added. Enjoy your next drink in this stadium cup! Hand wash only to preserve the lettering on the sides.
These translucent blue sunglasses will keep your eyes protected during those long CFC match days. With UV400 lens, you can rest assured all UVA and UVB rays will be blocked.
Decorate all of your accessories with one of our new pins! Furnished with black nickel and hard enamel, these pins are built to last. At 1"H and a butterfly clutch on the back, these pins can be placed anywhere.
Customize that favorite shirt or hat with one of our new embroidered patches. Furnished with a heatseal backing, these patches can be ironed on so you won't need to find a seamstress to help you out. These measure 4"W x 2"H.
Customize that favorite shirt or hat with one of our new embroidered patches. Furnished with a heatseal backing, these patches can be ironed on so you won't need to find a seamstress to help you out. These measure 4"W x 2"H.
Save some cash with a multi-pack of our enamel pins and embroidered patches!
Sizing:
Chattahooligan Patch - 4"W x 2"H
Vamos Azules Patch - 4"W x 2"H
Gryphling Pin - 1"H
Logo Pin - 1.5"H
Save some cash with a multi-pack of our enamel pins and embroidered patches!
Sizing:
Chattahooligan Patch - 4"W x 2"H
Vamos Azules Patch - 4"W x 2"H
Gryphling Pin - 1"H
Logo Pin - 1.5"H
Save some cash with a multi-pack of our enamel pins and embroidered patches!
Sizing:
Chattahooligan Patch - 4"W x 2"H
Vamos Azules Patch - 4"W x 2"H
Gryphling Pin - 1"H
Logo Pin - 1.5"H
This is how much it costs to ship you things!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!