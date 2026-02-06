***Limited quantities and sizes available!

If this item is marked sold out, come find us at the tailgate or email us to check on availability. We may still have one with your name on it.***





The Chattahooligans: Established 2009, re-established every year since. The 2020 Chattahooligan scarf commemorates the year our beloved CFC took Chattanooga Soccer truly professional. Get yours today while they're still available!