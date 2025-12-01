The Chef's Table - 01/06/2026

Hosted by
This event is free of charge for cancer patients and survivors as part of our mission to nourish and support those in the fight.
If you are not a cancer patient or survivor, we kindly ask that you consider a suggested donation of $30 to help cover the cost of your lunch and support the meals we lovingly prepare for the patients we serve.
Your participation helps make our table a place of healing and hope—thank you!
Este evento es gratuito para pacientes con cáncer y sobrevivientes, como parte de nuestra misión de nutrir y apoyar a quienes están en la lucha.
Si no eres paciente ni sobreviviente de cáncer, te pedimos amablemente que consideres una donación sugerida de $25 para ayudar a cubrir el costo de tu almuerzo y apoyar las comidas que preparamos con cariño para los pacientes a quienes servimos.
Tu participación ayuda a hacer de nuestra mesa un lugar de sanación y esperanza. ¡Gracias!
