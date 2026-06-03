The CHICAGO CROSSROADS: Exclusive Memorabilia Showcase

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
𝗧𝗶𝘁𝗹𝗲: 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗼𝘆 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀
𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲: 𝟯𝟲" 𝗫 𝟯𝟲"
𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝘂𝗺: 𝗔𝗰𝗿𝘆𝗹𝗶𝗰 𝗽𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁, 𝗴𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗳, 𝗲𝗽𝗼𝘅𝘆 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗻
“𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝘽𝙤𝙮 𝙇𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙨” 𝙞𝙨 𝙖 𝙩𝙚𝙭𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙗𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙘𝙩 𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙩 𝙤𝙣 𝙘𝙖𝙣𝙫𝙖𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙘𝙖𝙥𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙝𝙪𝙢𝙖𝙣 𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙧𝙞𝙩. 𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙥𝙞𝙚𝙘𝙚 𝙧𝙚𝙛𝙡𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙨 𝙖 𝙛𝙞𝙜𝙪𝙧𝙚 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙝𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙨 𝙩𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙡𝙮 𝙩𝙤 𝙟𝙤𝙮 𝙙𝙚𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙩𝙚 𝙗𝙤𝙩𝙝 𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙞𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙪𝙣𝙨𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙨𝙘𝙖𝙧𝙨 𝙡𝙚𝙛𝙩 𝙗𝙮 𝙡𝙞𝙛𝙚’𝙨 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙨.
𝙒𝙝𝙚𝙣 𝙫𝙞𝙚𝙬𝙚𝙙 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙧𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩, 𝙖𝙣 𝙞𝙧𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙨𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙜𝙡𝙤𝙬 𝙨𝙪𝙧𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙪𝙗𝙟𝙚𝙘𝙩—𝙨𝙪𝙗𝙩𝙡𝙮 𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙞𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙣 𝙞𝙣 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙚 𝙙𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨—𝙨𝙮𝙢𝙗𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙯𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙪𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙥𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 THIS 𝙢𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙘.
𝙏𝙝𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝 𝙩𝙚𝙭𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚, 𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣, 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠 𝙨𝙚𝙧𝙫𝙚𝙨 𝙖𝙨 𝙖 𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙪𝙖𝙡 𝙩𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜, 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙝𝙤𝙥𝙚.
Starting bid
After years of keeping the groove alive as the beloved voice of the World’s Original Fully Chartered Blues Cruise, BIGLLOU has finally earned his stripes and is officially “Captain” of fun, soul, and imagination!
In a perfect twist of fate, Fisher-Price has even cast him at the helm of the Little People® Friend Ship, turning his larger-than-life presence into a collectible keepsake that celebrates music, joy, and legacy. Yes, BIGLLOU is actually SINGING and talking when you push a button!
This special edition ship is part cruise liner, part playful adventure. It features lights, sounds, songs, and interactive action for all ages to enjoy. Even better, each ship’s box will be personally signed by BIGLLOU along with artists attending the Blues Hall of Fame FunRaiser, making it a one-of-a-kind treasure for fans and collectors alike. Step aboard, press play, and let Captain BIGLLOU take you on a voyage where blues meets imagination!
ITEM ON SITE
Starting bid
The "Artifact of the Blues" Recording King Electric Resonator
Own a piece of living history. This isn't just a Recording King Electric Resonator; it’s a one-of-a-kind artifact from a landmark film and album project.
The Hook:
This isn’t just memorabilia—it’s a document of the soul. When the hammer falls, this opportunity is gone for good.
Step into music history with this extraordinary Recording King Electric Resonator Guitar, a true collector’s centerpiece destined to become a one-of-a-kind artifact. This remarkable instrument will be signed by a minimum of three of the acclaimed artists who helped bring a landmark film and its accompanying album to life—capturing a moment where blues, storytelling, and cultural legacy converged. Each signature transforms this guitar from a fine instrument into a living document of artistry, collaboration, and soul.
This is not just memorabilia—it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of music history that can never be replicated. No two combinations of artist signatures will ever be the same, and no future moment will recreate the magic of this project’s creation. Whether displayed as a showpiece or cherished as part of a serious collection, this signed resonator stands as a powerful tribute to the enduring spirit of the blues. Opportunities like this don’t come around twice—when it’s gone, it’s gone.
ITEM ON SITE
Starting bid
Rock the Blues wherever you go with this signature guitar-shaped crossbody. Whether you're hitting the Blues Music Awards in Memphis or just strolling through the Chicago festival scene, this bag is the ultimate conversation starter.
Crafted from durable PU leather with realistic details like strings and pickups, it’s built for fans who want their style to hit as hard as a Buddy Guy solo. Plus, every bag claimed supports the GoldenVoice Audio Foundation—so you’re looking good and doing good.
Why You Need It:
The Specs:
Grab yours and carry the rhythm. Shucky Ducky!
ON SITE
Starting bid
This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of the Blues that money usually can’t buy. We’ve paired a museum-quality masterpiece by internationally acclaimed artist Charles Bibbs with an ultra-exclusive piece of Blues Cruise history.
Item 1: "Mississippi Blues Man" (2008) – Signed & Numbered Giclee
Feel the soul of the Delta. This stunning 12" x 12" Giclee print captures the dignity and strength that Charles Bibbs is world-renowned for.
Item 2: LRBC #40 Artist-Edition Poster (The "Unobtainable")
This isn’t your standard souvenir. This Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise #40 poster features Bibbs' iconic artwork but comes with a pedigree:
Comes with CERTIFICATE OF AUTHENTICITY
ON SITE
Starting bid
Own a massive piece of Chicago Blues history with this exclusive collection donated directly by our friends at Delmark Records. This isn’t just a "goodie bag"—it’s a complete library of legendary sound.
You’re bidding on ten gold-branded VIP bags, each stuffed with Delmark’s current Blues Music Award (BMA) nominees on CD and LP, plus the prestigious 70th Anniversary collection. Whether you're a serious collector or want to gift the Blues to your entire crew, this vault is a certified $1,000 value.
Starting bid
Ever wondered what the mind of a true Blues fan looks like? Well, here it is. This one-of-a-kind "Brain" sculpture is a literal manifestation of a life lived in rhythm.
Donated by a dedicated regular of the Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise, this isn’t just art—it’s a time capsule. This piece was painstakingly hand-crafted using thousands of authentic Mardi Gras beads collected over several years of cruising the high seas. Every bead represents a late-night jam, a sunset on the deck, and a story from the Blues community.
What Makes It Special:
TO BE SHIPPED
Starting bid
This exclusive matted, ready for framing, photo auction lot brings together the past, present, and future of the Blues through the lens of KBA Award-Winning Photographer Laura Carbone.
The Collection:
The Story:
There is a heavy truth in these two images. One man, B.B. King, spent a lifetime building the kingdom, defining the very soul of the electric Blues. The other, Kingfish, was born into that lineage, carrying a name that felt like destiny before he ever picked up a guitar.
One is the Legend who paved the road; the other is the Legend in the Making who is now driving it forward. By owning these two pieces, you aren't just collecting photography—you are witnessing the endurance of the "King" mantle and the unbreakable thread that keeps the Blues alive.
The Impact:
100% of your winning bid through Zeffy goes directly to the GoldenVoice Audio Foundation, ensuring that the next generation of "Kings" has a stage to play on.
ITEMS ON SITE
Starting bid
Own the voice that commands attention. Blues Music Award Winner, The VOICE OF BB Kings BluesVille on SiriusXM Radio, beloved Host of the BLUES CRUISE & Literally the VOICE OF GOD on the surround sound Audio Bible Super Production now available as a "FREE" download in the AppStore.
This exclusive auction item offers you the opportunity to work directly with BIGLLOU Johnson—renowned host, voice talent, and iconic personality of the Blues—to create a custom professional voiceover recording tailored specifically for you or your brand.
Whether you’re looking to elevate a project, brand your business, or create something truly memorable, BIGLLOU’s unmistakable tone brings authenticity, soul, and presence that cannot be replicated.
Proceeds from this item support initiatives dedicated to preserving and promoting the legacy of Blues music through the GoldenVoice Audio FDN
This isn’t just a voiceover—it’s the sound of the Blues, delivered straight to your project.Add this line if you want to drive bidding higher:
“Option to have the recording signed digitally or paired with a personalized message from BIGLLOU.”
Starting bid
“BIGLLOU’s Blues Hall of Fame Collector’s Guitar – Signed by Buddy Guy & Taj Mahal”
A living piece of Blues history—this is more than a guitar. This is a legacy in the making.
Introducing BIGLLOU’s Blues Hall of Fame Collector’s Guitar, a curated, evolving artifact designed to honor the legends of Blues music. This instrument is not just signed—it is reserved exclusively for signatures from Blues Hall of Fame Inductees, making it a rare and ever-growing tribute to the genre’s greatest voices.
At the time of this auction, the guitar proudly bears the signatures of two icons:
Buddy Guy – Blues Hall of Fame inductee and one of the most influential guitarists of all time
Taj Mahal – Grammy-winning artist and Blues Hall of Fame inductee known for his global impact on roots music
This collector’s piece is built on a Squier Stratocaster by Fender, a classic and widely respected design known for its versatility, comfort, and iconic tone.
This is not just an instrument—it is a curated piece of Blues history, intended to grow in significance with each signature it receives. The winning bidder becomes part collector, part historian, and part caretaker of a future heirloom.
By placing a bid, the winning bidder agrees to the following:
👉 This guitar may ONLY be signed by Blues Hall of Fame Inductees.
This commitment preserves the integrity, rarity, and long-term historical value of the piece
TO BE SHIPPED
Starting bid
R.K. Kidd II (the professional alias of artist Russell Baker) is a master of "mood and memory" whose oil paintings capture the gritty, soulful essence of Americana. Based in the spirit of the Mississippi River and the urban streets of California, Kidd II is widely recognized for his "Almost Daily Art" project, where he documents the unsung heroes and legends of American culture.
His style blends street-level realism with a deep, observational respect for his subjects. Whether he’s painting a weathered bluesman or a musical icon like Big Mama Thornton, Kidd II’s work is characterized by rich textures and a poignant, bluesy narrative that honors the heart of the community. His pieces are held in private collections across the country, prized for their ability to evoke a specific time, place, and soul.
He and his wife are former Cruisers but has since retired and living a peaceful life on an island. His artwork which was featured on clothing is still seen today at blues events across the world.
Starting bid
Laura Carbone is a physician-turned-award-winning photographer whose work has become a visual cornerstone of the modern blues scene. A 2024 Keeping the Blues Alive (KBA) Award recipient, Laura is celebrated for her ability to capture the "joy, beauty, and raw power" of live performance without the use of heavy alterations.
Based between New York and Chicago, her photography has graced the pages of Blues Music Magazine and Elmore Magazine, and her iconic shots have even been featured by the US Postal Service. She is perhaps best known for her "Women of the Blues" project, a traveling exhibition that documents the emotional intensity and legacy of female blues artists. From B.B. King to Mavis Staples, Laura’s lens doesn't just take a picture—it preserves a heartbeat.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!