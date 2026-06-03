The CHICAGO CROSSROADS: Exclusive Memorabilia Showcase





“BIGLLOU’s Blues Hall of Fame Collector’s Guitar – Signed by Buddy Guy & Taj Mahal”

A living piece of Blues history—this is more than a guitar. This is a legacy in the making.





Introducing BIGLLOU’s Blues Hall of Fame Collector’s Guitar, a curated, evolving artifact designed to honor the legends of Blues music. This instrument is not just signed—it is reserved exclusively for signatures from Blues Hall of Fame Inductees, making it a rare and ever-growing tribute to the genre’s greatest voices.

At the time of this auction, the guitar proudly bears the signatures of two icons:





Buddy Guy – Blues Hall of Fame inductee and one of the most influential guitarists of all time

Taj Mahal – Grammy-winning artist and Blues Hall of Fame inductee known for his global impact on roots music

What Makes This Truly Unique

Exclusivity Rule: This guitar may ONLY be signed by officially recognized Blues Hall of Fame Inductees

A Growing Legacy: The winning bidder becomes the steward of a piece that can continue to gain historic value over time

Museum-Quality Potential: As additional inductees sign, this instrument evolves into a one-of-a-kind archival artifact

Direct Connection to the Blues Community through BIGLLOU’s Blues Hall of Fame initiatives

The Instrument

This collector’s piece is built on a Squier Stratocaster by Fender, a classic and widely respected design known for its versatility, comfort, and iconic tone.

About the Squier Stratocaster:

Designed in the style of the legendary Fender Stratocaster

Features a double-cutaway body for easy access to higher frets

Typically equipped with three single-coil pickups , delivering bright, crisp, and expressive tones

Comfortable, contoured body ideal for both stage and display

A trusted platform for both beginners and professionals alike

Why This Matters

This is not just an instrument—it is a curated piece of Blues history, intended to grow in significance with each signature it receives. The winning bidder becomes part collector, part historian, and part caretaker of a future heirloom.

Collector Agreement

By placing a bid, the winning bidder agrees to the following:

👉 This guitar may ONLY be signed by Blues Hall of Fame Inductees.

This commitment preserves the integrity, rarity, and long-term historical value of the piece

TO BE SHIPPED