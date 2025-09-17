The Child is Innocent's Fall Fundraiser Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Climb, swing, and soar through the trees with an exhilarating outdoor adventure at Treetop Adventures in Canton! With over 10 trails ranging from beginner to expert, this high ropes and zip-line park offers fun and excitement for all ages. Perfect for families, friends, or anyone looking for an unforgettable day outdoors. Includes two tickets. Valued at $140
Starting bid
Experience Boston from the water with a relaxing Charles river sightseeing boat tour. Take in breathtaking views of the city skyline, historic landmarks, and waterfront scenery while enjoying a memorable outing for family and friends. Includes 4 passes. Valued at $120
Starting bid
Indulge in an unforgettable evening at Mistral, one of Boston’s most celebrated restaurants. Known for its elegant ambiance, exceptional service, and exquisite French-Mediterranean cuisine, Mistral is the perfect spot for a special night out. This is a $100 gift certificate.
Starting bid
Grab your cracker jacks and come cheer on the home team! Two GREAT tickets a few rows behind the Red Sox dugout! (Lower Boxes, Section F-18 Row C, Seats 3 and 4) on a mutually agreed upon date for the 2026 season! (>$360 value)
Starting bid
Take advantage of this fabulous opportunity to watch the Boston Celtics with four (4) tickets located in the Boston Garden Society Club Level - Section 139, Row F, Seats 11-14. Date/time for for a 2025-2026 season game to be mutually agreed upon. This package also includes one (1) Level 2 parking pass and access to exclusive Boston Garden Society level (restaurants, bars, shops, etc)!!
Starting bid
See the legendary Stevie Nicks live in concert at Boston’s TD Garden on November 24, 2025! Enjoy an amazing night filled with iconic hits and the magic of one of rock’s most beloved voices. Don’t miss this chance to experience a music icon on stage.
Starting bid
Savor the flavors of Ireland at the Dubliner, a vibrant Boston pub serving authentic Irish fare with a modern twist. With hearty dishes, lively atmosphere, and a true taste of Irish hospitality, it’s the perfect spot for a wonderful meal. ($100 value)
Starting bid
Enjoy a warm, authentic taste of Ireland at Emmett’s Irish Pub in Boston. Known for its cozy atmosphere, hearty comfort food, and perfect pints, Emmett’s is the ideal spot for a relaxed and memorable night out. ($50 value)
Starting bid
Step back in time at Carrie Nation, one of Boston’s most distinctive dining spots. Known for its rich history, stylish atmosphere, and prohibition-inspired cocktails, Carrie Nation offers a dining experience that’s as unique as it is delicious. ($50 value)
Starting bid
Bid on a bottle of Redbreast 12-Year, one of Irelands most celebrated whiskeys. Rich, smooth, and full-bodied with notes of dried fruit, spice, and sherry, this single pot still whiskey is a true classic for any collector or connoisseur.
Starting bid
Are you overwhelmed by all you have to do in your home? Grab this amazing opportunity for a one-year Gold Membership to No Worry Home! No Worry Home is a one-stop membership for home maintenance and handyman services. Members get regular in-home visits throughout the year from a dedicated expert technician who will go room by room making repairs, inspecting inside and outside, and taking care of preventative tasks. We ensure that all of your systems and appliances are working efficiently, that your home is safe, and that you can actually get through your home to-do list.
Valued at: $2200
Starting bid
Enjoy a full day of discovery with 4 tickets to the New England Aquarium and its Simons Theatre, where the wonders of the ocean come to life on the big screen. Round out your adventure with a bundle of merchandise from the Aquarium gift shop - perfect souvenirs to remember your day of marine magic!
Starting bid
Visit Boston's fabulous IcA on the Seaport waterfront to see great contemporary works on display in a breathtaking setting! Includes two entry tickets for the museum - a great day out!
Starting bid
The Dalmore 12 is a 12 year old single malt matured in ex-bourbon and Oloroso Sherry casks, with vanilla, honey, citrus, and chocolate notes. Have a scotch for a great cause!
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!