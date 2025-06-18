Childrens Center Of New Milford Inc

Childrens Center Of New Milford Inc

The Children's Center of New Milford Annual Fundraising Gala Sponsorship and/or Auction Donation

PRESENTING SPONSOR
$10,000

Full page ad on inside cover or back cover of auction/program book
Prominent logo placement on event signage, invitations, and programs.
Recognition by presenter and social media posts.
Complimentary tickets for 16 guests.

GOLD SPONSOR
$5,000

Full page ad in the event program.
Prominent logo placement on event signage, invitations, and programs.
Recognition in social media posts.
Complimentary tickets for 8 guests.

SILVER SPONSOR
$2,500

Half page ad in the event program + Complimentary tickets for 8 guests.
OR

Full page ad in the event program + Complimentary tickets for 6 guests.

PLUS

Logo placement on event signage, invitations, and programs.

BRONZE SPONSOR
$1,000

Quarter page ad in the event program + Complimentary tickets for 8 guests.

OR

Full page ad in the event program + Complimentary tickets for 2 guests.

PLUS

Logo placement on event signage, invitations, and programs.

Full Page Ad plus 2 Tickets
$1,000

Full Page Ad plus 2 Tickets

Half Page Ad
$500

Half Page Ad

Quarter Page Ad
$250

Quarter Page Ad

Auction Item
$1

Name listing in event program.
Recognition in social media posts.
Verbal Acknowledgement during the event program.

