The Children's Center of New Milford Annual Fundraising Gala Sponsorship and/or Auction Donation

Hosted by
About this event
Full page ad on inside cover or back cover of auction/program book
Prominent logo placement on event signage, invitations, and programs.
Recognition by presenter and social media posts.
Complimentary tickets for 16 guests.
Full page ad in the event program.
Prominent logo placement on event signage, invitations, and programs.
Recognition in social media posts.
Complimentary tickets for 8 guests.
Half page ad in the event program + Complimentary tickets for 8 guests.
OR
Full page ad in the event program + Complimentary tickets for 6 guests.
PLUS
Logo placement on event signage, invitations, and programs.
Quarter page ad in the event program + Complimentary tickets for 8 guests.
OR
Full page ad in the event program + Complimentary tickets for 2 guests.
PLUS
Logo placement on event signage, invitations, and programs.
Full Page Ad plus 2 Tickets
Half Page Ad
Quarter Page Ad
Name listing in event program.
Recognition in social media posts.
Verbal Acknowledgement during the event program.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!