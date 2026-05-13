The Children's School's Virtual Auction

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Explore the History of Seattle through a collection of over six million artifacts, documents and photographs. Founded in 1911, the MOHAI is now located in the Naval Reserve Armory with a beautiful view of Lake Union. Includes 2 passes with a value of $50.
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Satisfy your coffee craving with a coffee subscription from Cloud City Coffee in Ravenna. Select your favorite blend and frequency and never miss a cup! $300 to a coffee subscription.
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The Grinning Yogi offers Vinyasa Yoga in Capital Hill and Greenwood. Enjoy 10 classes, value $230, at either of these beautiful studios. Whether you are a seasoned practitioner or just trying yoga for the first time - The Grinning Yogi is here for you. Their *lightly* heated studios are full of fun, flow and -of course-grinning!
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Fly through the air with the greatest of ease with two passes to a 1-hour flying trapeze class at SANCA. SANCA is one of the nation’s largest circus schools, both by number of students and square footage. This is a $100 value.
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This package includes 1 integrated custom facial, 20 units of Botox and selected skincare products. Skinlogic has been dedicated to advancing the field of non-surgical aesthetic technology for over two decades. Over that time, they’ve tended to the aesthetic needs of more than 20,000 clients. This package has a $300 value.
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3 nights in a newly renovated Tulalip area beachfront home for up to 8 people with 3 bedrooms, 4 beds and 3 baths. Don't miss the infrared sauna! Located just across the Sound from Jetty Island, this newly renovated beach house sits near the mouth of Snohomish River. A perfect place to get away from the city, while only needing to drive about 40 minutes from Seattle! Donated by Bob & Jody Berntson. A $1,000 value!
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Enjoy two tickets to one of the many Seattle Symphony concerts. The GRAMMY-winning Seattle Symphony, under Music Director Xian Zhang for the 2025/26 season, is a cornerstone of the Pacific Northwest cultural scene, performing in downtown Seattle's Benaroya Hall. A value of $150.
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A Seattle Institution since 1979, Pagliacci Pizza has classic offerings that will satisfy any purist as well as seasonal creations, such as The Argentine with flank steak and chimichurra sauce. Enjoy a $50 gift card with plenty of locations to choose from.
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4 passes to visit the MoPop, the Museum of Popular Culture. This museum is dedicated to contemporary popular culture, music, film, gaming, and science fiction and features immersive, hands-on exhibitions, including a "Sound Lab" for making music and massive collections of pop culture artifacts. Value of $150.
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Due' Cucina brings you the real taste of Italy. Enjoy $50 towards fresh homemade pasta, rich sauces, and fresh ingredients.
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Get fancy at the hottest restaurant in town! $400 to spend as you like on some delicious food in a romantic atmosphere looking out over Lake Union!
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Treat yourself to a delicious pastry, a hearty sandwich or a hot coffee at one of seven Macrina locations. An award winning bakery and a Seattle institution for over 30 years, the Macrina is always a delight. $50 gift card
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Tap into your inner Picasso! Come to Paint the Town in University Village to paint a set of (4) salad plates or soup bowls, or (2) of each. You will leave your painted pieces at the studio to be clear glazed and fired, and the finished masterpieces will be ready for pick up in one week! This items includes everything – plates/bowls, paint, glaze and firing! You can also choose to pick up a set TO GO and paint at home. A $90 value
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