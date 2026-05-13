Hosted by

The Childrens School

About this event

Sales closed

The Children's School's Virtual Auction

Pick-up location

111 NE 80th St, Seattle, WA 98115, USA

2 Passes to the Museum of History and Industry item
2 Passes to the Museum of History and Industry item
2 Passes to the Museum of History and Industry item
2 Passes to the Museum of History and Industry
$15

Starting bid

Explore the History of Seattle through a collection of over six million artifacts, documents and photographs. Founded in 1911, the MOHAI is now located in the Naval Reserve Armory with a beautiful view of Lake Union. Includes 2 passes with a value of $50.

Cloud City Coffee Subscription item
Cloud City Coffee Subscription item
Cloud City Coffee Subscription
$50

Starting bid

Satisfy your coffee craving with a coffee subscription from Cloud City Coffee in Ravenna. Select your favorite blend and frequency and never miss a cup! $300 to a coffee subscription.

10 classes at The Grinning Yogi item
10 classes at The Grinning Yogi item
10 classes at The Grinning Yogi
$50

Starting bid

The Grinning Yogi offers Vinyasa Yoga in Capital Hill and Greenwood. Enjoy 10 classes, value $230, at either of these beautiful studios. Whether you are a seasoned practitioner or just trying yoga for the first time - The Grinning Yogi is here for you. Their *lightly* heated studios are full of fun, flow and -of course-grinning!

Flying Trapeze Class for 2 at SANCA item
Flying Trapeze Class for 2 at SANCA item
Flying Trapeze Class for 2 at SANCA
$50

Starting bid

Fly through the air with the greatest of ease with two passes to a 1-hour flying trapeze class at SANCA. SANCA is one of the nation’s largest circus schools, both by number of students and square footage. This is a $100 value.

Skinlogic Beauty Package item
Skinlogic Beauty Package item
Skinlogic Beauty Package
$150

Starting bid

This package includes 1 integrated custom facial, 20 units of Botox and selected skincare products. Skinlogic has been dedicated to advancing the field of non-surgical aesthetic technology for over two decades. Over that time, they’ve tended to the aesthetic needs of more than 20,000 clients. This package has a $300 value.

3 nights at Priest Point Beach House item
3 nights at Priest Point Beach House item
3 nights at Priest Point Beach House item
3 nights at Priest Point Beach House
$500

Starting bid

3 nights in a newly renovated Tulalip area beachfront home for up to 8 people with 3 bedrooms, 4 beds and 3 baths. Don't miss the infrared sauna! Located just across the Sound from Jetty Island, this newly renovated beach house sits near the mouth of Snohomish River. A perfect place to get away from the city, while only needing to drive about 40 minutes from Seattle! Donated by Bob & Jody Berntson. A $1,000 value!

2 tickets to the Seattle Symphony item
2 tickets to the Seattle Symphony item
2 tickets to the Seattle Symphony item
2 tickets to the Seattle Symphony
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy two tickets to one of the many Seattle Symphony concerts. The GRAMMY-winning Seattle Symphony, under Music Director Xian Zhang for the 2025/26 season, is a cornerstone of the Pacific Northwest cultural scene, performing in downtown Seattle's Benaroya Hall. A value of $150.

$50 to Pagliacci Pizza item
$50 to Pagliacci Pizza item
$50 to Pagliacci Pizza
$25

Starting bid

A Seattle Institution since 1979, Pagliacci Pizza has classic offerings that will satisfy any purist as well as seasonal creations, such as The Argentine with flank steak and chimichurra sauce. Enjoy a $50 gift card with plenty of locations to choose from.

4 passes to the Museum of Popular Culture item
4 passes to the Museum of Popular Culture item
4 passes to the Museum of Popular Culture item
4 passes to the Museum of Popular Culture
$50

Starting bid

4 passes to visit the MoPop, the Museum of Popular Culture. This museum is dedicated to contemporary popular culture, music, film, gaming, and science fiction and features immersive, hands-on exhibitions, including a "Sound Lab" for making music and massive collections of pop culture artifacts. Value of $150.

$50 Due Cucina Gift Card item
$50 Due Cucina Gift Card item
$50 Due Cucina Gift Card item
$50 Due Cucina Gift Card item
$50 Due Cucina Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Due' Cucina brings you the real taste of Italy. Enjoy $50 towards fresh homemade pasta, rich sauces, and fresh ingredients.

$400 Canlis Gift Card item
$400 Canlis Gift Card item
$400 Canlis Gift Card item
$400 Canlis Gift Card
$200

Starting bid

Get fancy at the hottest restaurant in town! $400 to spend as you like on some delicious food in a romantic atmosphere looking out over Lake Union!

$50 to Macrina Bakery item
$50 to Macrina Bakery item
$50 to Macrina Bakery item
$50 to Macrina Bakery item
$50 to Macrina Bakery
$25

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a delicious pastry, a hearty sandwich or a hot coffee at one of seven Macrina locations. An award winning bakery and a Seattle institution for over 30 years, the Macrina is always a delight. $50 gift card

4 plates or bowls at Paint The Town item
4 plates or bowls at Paint The Town item
4 plates or bowls at Paint The Town item
4 plates or bowls at Paint The Town item
4 plates or bowls at Paint The Town
$40

Starting bid

Tap into your inner Picasso! Come to Paint the Town in University Village to paint a set of (4) salad plates or soup bowls, or (2) of each. You will leave your painted pieces at the studio to be clear glazed and fired, and the finished masterpieces will be ready for pick up in one week! This items includes everything – plates/bowls, paint, glaze and firing! You can also choose to pick up a set TO GO and paint at home. A $90 value

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