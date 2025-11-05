The Children's Treehouse Foundation

The Children's Teahouse 2025 - Event Sales

Therapeutic Massage and Manicure
$95

Therapeutic Massage by Body Work by Dawn licensed massage therapist & BeautyWorx regular manicure.


Value: $150

Genevieve Pearl Earings
Free

Genevieve Elegant Sterling Silver Earrings with 14K Gold Plating and Genuine Freshwater Pearls

Whitfill Nursery $100 gift certificate
$100

Whitfill Nursery $100 gift certificate


Value: $100

Coach Charlotte Shoulder Bag
$300

Coach Charlotte Shoulder Bag


Value $375

Arizona Vent Cleaners gift certificate
$175

Arizona Vent Cleaners gift certificate


Value $500

DermaMD Essentials basket
$225

DermaMD Essentials basket


Value $350

Alice Cooper signed golf hat and exclusive snake club cover
$50

Alice Cooper signed golf hat and exclusive snake club cover.


Value $200

Freduc Duclos necklace and earrings set
$125

Freduc Duclos Silver Extraordinaire necklace and earrings set

Scissorix By Rose hair cut and blow dry
$50

Scissorix By Rose hair cut and blow dry and Fenty Hair damage repair treatment

Kate Spade Kenzie Limited Edition Small Tote
$275

Kate Spade Kenzie Limited Edition Small Tote


$330

Wine Basket
$200

Uncork and Unwine(d) wine basket 2 bottles of wine, electic opener, tumblers, portable wine carrier and more


Value: $250

Escape Room Package
$125

Escapology Glendale: One Complimentary & Exclusive Live Escape Game Ticket for 6


Value: $230

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Two Night Stay
$500

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Two Night Stay


Value: $800

3 Raffle Tickets
$5
10 Raffle Tickets
$10
30 Raffle Tickets
$20

