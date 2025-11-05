The Children's Teahouse 2025 - Event Sales

Hosted by
About this event
Therapeutic Massage by Body Work by Dawn licensed massage therapist & BeautyWorx regular manicure.
Value: $150
Genevieve Elegant Sterling Silver Earrings with 14K Gold Plating and Genuine Freshwater Pearls
Whitfill Nursery $100 gift certificate
Value: $100
Coach Charlotte Shoulder Bag
Value $375
Arizona Vent Cleaners gift certificate
Value $500
DermaMD Essentials basket
Value $350
Alice Cooper signed golf hat and exclusive snake club cover.
Value $200
Freduc Duclos Silver Extraordinaire necklace and earrings set
Scissorix By Rose hair cut and blow dry and Fenty Hair damage repair treatment
Kate Spade Kenzie Limited Edition Small Tote
$330
Uncork and Unwine(d) wine basket 2 bottles of wine, electic opener, tumblers, portable wine carrier and more
Value: $250
Escapology Glendale: One Complimentary & Exclusive Live Escape Game Ticket for 6
Value: $230
Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Two Night Stay
Value: $800
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!