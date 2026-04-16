The Chosen Generation Liturgical Dance Ministry Presents Our 25th Anniversary Dance Celebration Grace upon Grace… God's Favor, Yesterday, Today, and Forever,

About this event
Reserved seating for recital and luncheon, swag bag, and digital ad book
Please email all documents for the digital ad book to [email protected]. For additional question please contact Elder Pleshette Murphy @ 773-556-3913
Please email all documents for the digital ad book to [email protected]. For additional question please contact Elder Pleshette Murphy @ 773-556-3913
Please email all documents for the digital ad book to [email protected]. For additional question please contact Elder Pleshette Murphy @ 773-556-3913
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