Progressive Community Center The People's Church

Hosted by

Progressive Community Center The People's Church

About this event

The Chosen Generation Liturgical Dance Ministry Presents Our 25th Anniversary Dance Celebration Grace upon Grace… God's Favor, Yesterday, Today, and Forever,

56 E 48th St

Chicago, IL 60615, USA

Recital Only
$15
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Recital and Luncheon
$25
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
VIP
$45

Reserved seating for recital and luncheon, swag bag, and digital ad book

Digital Ad - 1/4 Page
$25

Please email all documents for the digital ad book to [email protected]. For additional question please contact Elder Pleshette Murphy @ 773-556-3913

Digital Ad - 1/2 Page with picture
$50

Please email all documents for the digital ad book to [email protected]. For additional question please contact Elder Pleshette Murphy @ 773-556-3913

Digital Ad - Full page with picture
$75

Please email all documents for the digital ad book to [email protected]. For additional question please contact Elder Pleshette Murphy @ 773-556-3913

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