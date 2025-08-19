The Christine Fawson Quartet

One Grafton Common

1 Grafton Cmn, Grafton, MA 01519, USA

Rhythm Ticket
$30

General seating


Join the energy of the evening with community seating that brings you closer to the music. A simple way to be part of the concert experience and support the arts.

Duet Ticket
$65

Reserved seating (closer to the stage)

1 glass of wine (or craft beverage pairing) Savory or sweet accompaniment


Enjoy reserved seating paired with a glass of wine and your choice of a savory or sweet accompaniment. A perfect harmony of music and flavor, designed for those who love a well-balanced night out.

Headliner Ticket
$100

Premier front-row(s) seating

2 drink wine/beverage tickets during the show

Savory or sweet accompaniment

Exclusive post-show meet & greet with Christine Fawson & the Quartet

Special acknowledgement as a supporting sponsor in the evening’s program


Step into the spotlight with premier seating, two drinks and both savory and sweet pairings. Plus, take home a special gift and enjoy an exclusive meet and greet with the artists. The ultimate concert and culinary experience.

Perfect Pair Package
$120
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Reserved seating for two

1 glass of wine each

Savory or Sweet accompaniment for two


Share the music and flavor of the evening with someone special. Enjoy reserved seating for two, a glass of wine each and your choice of savory or sweet accompaniment. The perfect pairing of concert and culinary delight.

Spotlight Package
$185
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Premier front-row seating for two

Unlimited wine/beverage service

Savory or Sweet accompaniment

Post-show meet & greet with the Quartet

Recognition in the evening’s program


Step into the spotlight together with premier front-row seating for two, unlimited wine/beverage service, and accompaniment boxes. Plus, enjoy an exclusive meet and greet with the quartet and recognition in the evening program. A VIP experience designed for true patrons of the arts.

Spotlight Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Company listing in the Official Program Guide Handout
  • Company logo on our website with a link to your web page
  • Acknowledgement at the start of each concert
  • Spotlight Package – ultimate VIP experience for each concert
Headliner Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Company listing in the Official Program Guide Handout
  • Company logo on our website with a link to your web page
  • Acknowledgement at the start of one concert
  • Perfect Pair Package – the perfect pairing of music, flavor and
    connection for one concert
Duet Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Company listing in the Official Program Guide Handout
  • Company logo on our website with a link to your web page
  • 2 Concert tickets to one concert
Rhythm Sponsor
$250
  • Company listing in the Official Program Guide Handout
  • Company logo on our website with a link to your web page
Add a donation for Apple Tree Arts

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!