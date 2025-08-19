The Christine Fawson Quartet

General seating
Join the energy of the evening with community seating that brings you closer to the music. A simple way to be part of the concert experience and support the arts.
Reserved seating (closer to the stage)
1 glass of wine (or craft beverage pairing) Savory or sweet accompaniment
Enjoy reserved seating paired with a glass of wine and your choice of a savory or sweet accompaniment. A perfect harmony of music and flavor, designed for those who love a well-balanced night out.
Premier front-row(s) seating
2 drink wine/beverage tickets during the show
Savory or sweet accompaniment
Exclusive post-show meet & greet with Christine Fawson & the Quartet
Special acknowledgement as a supporting sponsor in the evening’s program
Step into the spotlight with premier seating, two drinks and both savory and sweet pairings. Plus, take home a special gift and enjoy an exclusive meet and greet with the artists. The ultimate concert and culinary experience.
Reserved seating for two
1 glass of wine each
Savory or Sweet accompaniment for two
Share the music and flavor of the evening with someone special. Enjoy reserved seating for two, a glass of wine each and your choice of savory or sweet accompaniment. The perfect pairing of concert and culinary delight.
Premier front-row seating for two
Unlimited wine/beverage service
Savory or Sweet accompaniment
Post-show meet & greet with the Quartet
Recognition in the evening’s program
Step into the spotlight together with premier front-row seating for two, unlimited wine/beverage service, and accompaniment boxes. Plus, enjoy an exclusive meet and greet with the quartet and recognition in the evening program. A VIP experience designed for true patrons of the arts.
