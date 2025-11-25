The Christmas Party Silent Auction

🏒 Topeka Scarecrows Team-Autographed Hockey Stick – Collector’s Edition

Own a true piece of Scarecrows pride! This authentic game-style hockey stick has been personally signed by the entire Topeka Scarecrows team, making it an unforgettable keepsake for any fan, player, or supporter of local hockey.

Perfect for displaying in a sports room, office, or fan cave, this stick captures the spirit, dedication, and excitement of Topeka’s favorite team. Whether you’re a lifelong supporter or new to the Scarecrows community, this one-of-a-kind item is sure to be a standout treasure.

A must-have for collectors, hockey lovers, and anyone wanting a unique piece of Topeka hockey history!

Place your bid and take home this unforgettable piece of the game! 🖤💛🏒