The Christmas Party Silent Auction

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Own a true piece of Scarecrows pride! This authentic game-style hockey stick has been personally signed by the entire Topeka Scarecrows team, making it an unforgettable keepsake for any fan, player, or supporter of local hockey.
Perfect for displaying in a sports room, office, or fan cave, this stick captures the spirit, dedication, and excitement of Topeka’s favorite team. Whether you’re a lifelong supporter or new to the Scarecrows community, this one-of-a-kind item is sure to be a standout treasure.
A must-have for collectors, hockey lovers, and anyone wanting a unique piece of Topeka hockey history!
Place your bid and take home this unforgettable piece of the game! 🖤💛🏒
Starting bid
🏒 Learn to Play Hockey – Perfect for beginners of all ages! Participants will get hands-on instruction in skating, stickhandling, and basic hockey skills in a fun, supportive environment taught with The Topeka Scarecrows players! Note: Enrollment in USA Hockey is required for an additional fee.
Starting bid
🏒 Learn to Play Hockey – Perfect for beginners of all ages! Participants will get hands-on instruction in skating, stickhandling, and basic hockey skills in a fun, supportive environment taught with The Topeka Scarecrows players! Note: Enrollment in USA Hockey is required for an additional fee.
Starting bid
Show your Scarecrows spirit in style! This $25 gift card to the Topeka Scarecrows merchandise store gives you access to a wide selection of team gear, apparel, accessories, and collectible items. Whether you're grabbing a new hoodie, upgrading your game-day look, or picking out the perfect fan gift, this card lets you shop your Scarecrows pride your way.
Perfect for supporters of all ages and a great addition to any fan’s collection.
Starting bid
Bring warmth, fun, and unforgettable memories to your backyard with this perfect outdoor bundle! This stylish and durable fire pit is ready for crisp evenings, family gatherings, and relaxing nights under the stars. To make it even better, it comes complete with a deluxe S’mores Kit — including marshmallows, chocolate bars, graham crackers, and roasting sticks — so you can start enjoying sweet treats right away!
Whether you love hosting friends, making memories with the kids, or simply enjoying a quiet night by the fire, this package delivers everything you need for instant cozy comfort.
A great gift for families, campers, and anyone who loves outdoor fun!
Starting bid
Show off your hockey pride with this vintage-style Topeka ScareCrows wall clock, featuring the team’s classic original logo boldly displayed at the center. The clock is accented with additional logo graphics around the border and the team name written in a stylish script, giving it a clean, collectible look that stands out in any room.
Set on a sturdy round plate-style base with black hour/minute hands, this unique piece is perfect for a fan cave, office, kitchen, or memorabilia display. Whether you're a longtime ScareCrows supporter or a collector of local hockey history, this clock adds personality and team spirit wherever it's hung.
A great functional keepsake and a must-have for any Topeka ScareCrows fan!
Starting bid
❄️ Original Logo Topeka Scarecrows Hockey Woven Blanket 🏒
Cozy up in team spirit with this beautifully crafted woven blanket featuring the original Topeka Scarecrows hockey logo. Perfect for chilly game nights, curling up on the couch, or showing off your fan pride, this soft, high-quality blanket is both practical and collectible. A must-have for any Scarecrows fan or hockey enthusiast!
Starting bid
Add a piece of Topeka hockey history to your holiday décor with this Topeka ScareCrows Christmas ornament, featuring the team’s original classic logo. This collectible ornament is perfect for fans, former players, and anyone who loves celebrating the ScareCrows spirit all season long.
Whether it hangs on your Christmas tree, a display stand, or becomes part of a sports-themed holiday collection, this piece brings nostalgia, team pride, and festive charm together in one unique keepsake.
A must-have holiday collectible for any ScareCrows fan!
Perfect as a gift, stocking stuffer, or standout addition to a sports-themed tree.
Starting bid
✨ Knights of Lights is a magical, Renaissance-themed holiday walk-through experience filled with glowing light displays, festive music, castle scenery, and family-friendly activities. 🎄🏰 Guests can explore sparkling pathways, meet Santa 🎅, enjoy treats 🍪, shop local vendors 🎁, and soak up a whimsical blend of Christmas cheer and fantasy adventure. ✨🌟
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🎭 Experience World-Class Entertainment at the Midwest Trust Center! ✨
Located on the beautiful campus of Johnson County Community College, the Midwest Trust Center is one of the Kansas City region’s premier destinations for live performances. Step inside stunning, modern theatres — including the grand Yardley Hall and the intimate Polsky Theatre — where unforgettable moments take the stage all season long.
From Broadway-style productions and thrilling concerts 🎶 to jaw-dropping dance, family favorites, and global artists 🌍, every show brings you closer to the magic of live performance. With exceptional acoustics, comfortable seating, easy parking, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere, the Midwest Trust Center is the perfect place for date nights, family outings, and cultural adventures.
Starting bid
🦁🐵 Adventure Awaits at the Kansas City Zoo! 🐘🦒
Grab your tickets now and step into a world of wild wonder! Explore hundreds of amazing animals, from playful primates and majestic big cats to gentle giraffes and soaring birds. 🌿✨ Perfect for families, date days, or a fun outing with friends!
Starting bid
Get into the festive spirit with this LEGO Holiday Bundle, perfect for builders, collectors, and holiday décor lovers alike! This set includes three LEGO Creator holiday-themed builds:
1️⃣ LEGO Creator Winter Holiday Train (Set 40700 – 294 pcs)
A charming, colorful winter train featuring detailed cars, a Christmas tree, and classic holiday styling. Great as a seasonal display or a fun build for ages 8+.
2️⃣ LEGO Creator Nutcracker (Set 40640 – 208 pcs)
A festive nutcracker figure that makes a great holiday decoration. With rebuild options included, this set offers both creativity and charm.
3️⃣ LEGO Creator Mini Santa Polybag (Set 30580 – 69 pcs)
A cute mini Santa build—perfect as a stocking stuffer or small display to complete the holiday scene.
All three items make a wonderful winter gift pack, display collection, or crafting afternoon for LEGO fans of all ages.
Starting bid
Help your little one enjoy all the excitement of the rink—without the overwhelming noise! These infant/child noise-reducing earmuffs are designed to protect sensitive ears while allowing kids to comfortably experience loud environments like hockey games, concerts, parades, and other family events.
Starting bid
Help your little one enjoy all the excitement of the rink—without the overwhelming noise! These infant/child noise-reducing earmuffs are designed to protect sensitive ears while allowing kids to comfortably experience loud environments like hockey games, concerts, parades, and other family events.
Starting bid
Start your mornings with rugged reliability and holiday flavor! This auction bundle includes a Stanley Boil & Brew Cup, paired with a festive bag of Black Rifle Coffee Company Christmas Roast—the perfect combo for campers, coffee lovers, and anyone who enjoys a warm cup of cheer.
The Stanley Boil & Brew Cup features:
Black Rifle Christmas Coffee brings rich, seasonal flavor with smooth, bold notes—crafted for those who love premium, holiday-inspired coffee.
Together, this set makes a fantastic gift, stocking stuffer, or outdoor companion kit.
Bid on this bundle and take home both rugged performance and festive flavor!
Starting bid
Upgrade your kitchen with this LUXE Electric Panini Press, perfect for crafting delicious grilled sandwiches, quesadillas, melts, and more. With non-stick ridged plates and a compact clamshell design, this press delivers evenly grilled results every time—no flipping required!
Features include:
Whether you're making a classic panini, heating leftovers, or prepping quick meals for the family, this panini press is a convenient countertop essential.
A great item for food lovers, busy families, and anyone who appreciates a warm, perfectly toasted sandwich!
Starting bid
Take your next camping trip, tailgate, or backyard cookout to the next level with this Coleman Outdoor Gas Stove. Known for durability and trusted performance, Coleman stoves are a must-have for anyone who loves cooking in the great outdoors.
This stove features:
Whether you're frying breakfast at the campsite or heating dinner after a long day on the trail, this stove delivers dependable, even heat every time.
Starting bid
Elevate your everyday cooking with this 5-piece Cornerstone Cookware Set, designed for reliability, even heating, and long-lasting performance. Whether you’re preparing weeknight meals or weekend favorites, this set offers the essential pans every kitchen needs.
This versatile set includes:
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