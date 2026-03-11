The Chronicle News 40th Anniversary Gala. Life, Love & Legacy

Step into an unforgettable evening celebrating 40 years of legacy, leadership, and community impact with The Chronicle News.

The 40th Anniversary Legacy Gala brings together community leaders, entrepreneurs, and supporters for a night of connection, culture, and celebration.

Your General Admission ticket includes:

Entry to the Legacy Gala

Full dinner experience

Access to the program and keynote address by Judge Wanda Stokes

Live entertainment and special presentations

Networking with leaders and changemakers from across the region

Join us as we honor the stories, the people, and the partnerships that have shaped four decades of The Chronicle.

✨ Come be part of the legacy.