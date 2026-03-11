Lansing Community Catalyst Corp

Hosted by

Lansing Community Catalyst Corp

The Chronicle News 40th Anniversary Gala. Life, Love & Legacy

600 N Grand Ave

Lansing, MI 48933, USA

General Admission
$75

Step into an unforgettable evening celebrating 40 years of legacy, leadership, and community impact with The Chronicle News.

The 40th Anniversary Legacy Gala brings together community leaders, entrepreneurs, and supporters for a night of connection, culture, and celebration.

Your General Admission ticket includes:

  • Entry to the Legacy Gala
  • Full dinner experience
  • Access to the program and keynote address by Judge Wanda Stokes
  • Live entertainment and special presentations
  • Networking with leaders and changemakers from across the region

Join us as we honor the stories, the people, and the partnerships that have shaped four decades of The Chronicle.

Come be part of the legacy.

VIP Admission
$125

VIP Experience – $125

Description:

Elevate your evening and experience the Legacy Gala at a higher level.

The VIP Experience is designed for those who want to be closer to the moment, the mission, and the magic.

Your VIP ticket includes:

  • All General Admission benefits
  • Preferred seating
  • Early access to the venue/reception
  • Exclusive Chronicle 40th Anniversary Collector’s Hardcover Book
  • Curated VIP gift bag
  • Priority access to photo opportunities and featured spaces

This limited experience offers a deeper connection to The Chronicle’s legacy and a keepsake you’ll carry long after the night is over.

This is more than a seat. This is a statement.

Legacy Patron
$200

For those who believe in legacy and invest in impact.

Your Legacy Patron ticket includes:

  • All VIP Experience benefits
  • Premium front-section seating
  • Name recognition in the event program or screen
  • Exclusive acknowledgment as a Chronicle supporter
  • Priority photo access with featured guests

Support the mission. Sit in the moment. Be remembered in the legacy.

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