The Chronicle News 40th Anniversary Gala. Life, Love & Legacy

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Step into an unforgettable evening celebrating 40 years of legacy, leadership, and community impact with The Chronicle News.
The 40th Anniversary Legacy Gala brings together community leaders, entrepreneurs, and supporters for a night of connection, culture, and celebration.
Your General Admission ticket includes:
Join us as we honor the stories, the people, and the partnerships that have shaped four decades of The Chronicle.
✨ Come be part of the legacy.
VIP Experience – $125
Description:
Elevate your evening and experience the Legacy Gala at a higher level.
The VIP Experience is designed for those who want to be closer to the moment, the mission, and the magic.
Your VIP ticket includes:
This limited experience offers a deeper connection to The Chronicle’s legacy and a keepsake you’ll carry long after the night is over.
✨ This is more than a seat. This is a statement.
For those who believe in legacy and invest in impact.
Your Legacy Patron ticket includes:
✨ Support the mission. Sit in the moment. Be remembered in the legacy.
$
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