Hosted by

The Church At Osage Hills

About this event

Sales closed

The Church At Osage Hills's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

5237 Osage Beach Pkwy, Osage Beach, MO 65065, USA

Week 1: The Narrow Road item
Week 1: The Narrow Road
$80

Starting bid

This was painted on stage in under 30 minutes and donated by Katlyn Kruse in the first week of our series.

Week 2: Counting the Cost item
Week 2: Counting the Cost
$105

Starting bid

This was painted on stage in under 30 minutes and donated by Whitney Carnahan in the second week of our series.

Week 3: Blessed is the King item
Week 3: Blessed is the King
$55

Starting bid

This was painted on stage in under 30 minutes and donated by Lisa Edinger and Jane Crossgrove in the third week of our series.

Week 4: Hearts on Fire item
Week 4: Hearts on Fire
$105

Starting bid

This was painted on stage in under 30 minutes and donated by Terri Shown in the fourth week of our series and on Easter Sunday.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!