The Church At Osage Hills's Silent Auction

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This was painted on stage in under 30 minutes and donated by Katlyn Kruse in the first week of our series.
Starting bid
This was painted on stage in under 30 minutes and donated by Whitney Carnahan in the second week of our series.
Starting bid
This was painted on stage in under 30 minutes and donated by Lisa Edinger and Jane Crossgrove in the third week of our series.
Starting bid
This was painted on stage in under 30 minutes and donated by Terri Shown in the fourth week of our series and on Easter Sunday.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!