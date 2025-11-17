The Citadel Combat Shooting Team Raffle: Toor Knives Specter

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About this raffle
One ticket for the full price of $20.
Three tickets with $5 savings, and one bonus ticket. Total of four tickets.
Five tickets with $10 savings, and two bonus tickets. Total of seven tickets.
Ten tickets with $50 savings, and five bonus tickets. Total of fifteen tickets.
Twenty tickets with $100 savings, and fifteen bonus tickets. Total of thirty-five tickets.
Thirty tickets with $200 savings, and twenty-five bonus tickets. Total of fifty-five tickets.
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