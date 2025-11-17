The Citadel Combat Shooting Team

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The Citadel Combat Shooting Team

About this raffle

The Citadel Combat Shooting Team Raffle: Toor Knives Specter

Single Shot
$20

One ticket for the full price of $20.

Sharpshooter
$55
This includes 4 tickets

Three tickets with $5 savings, and one bonus ticket. Total of four tickets.

Tactician
$90
This includes 7 tickets

Five tickets with $10 savings, and two bonus tickets. Total of seven tickets.

Operator
$150
This includes 15 tickets

Ten tickets with $50 savings, and five bonus tickets. Total of fifteen tickets.

Mission Ready
$300
This includes 35 tickets

Twenty tickets with $100 savings, and fifteen bonus tickets. Total of thirty-five tickets.

Victory
$400
This includes 55 tickets

Thirty tickets with $200 savings, and twenty-five bonus tickets. Total of fifty-five tickets.

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