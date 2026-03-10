The Clouds Connoisseur Express Raffle

Let us advertise for you.

we would need your personally created video or we will need your logo, product description, contact info, plus QR code and create one for you NLY Thursday March 12 at 6pm.





Retail, products, wellness programs, events, professional development, insurance, and any businesses that are veteran focused, etc are all welcome.





TV Ads:

run every 10 mins on the 4 screens on the bus all day. They loop every 15 mins and we have 10-12 slots.





1 day : $25

2 days :40





BUS MAGNET

(magnet provided by you)

One side : $100

Two Sides :$175





BANNER PLACEMENT

(banner provided by you) :

Rear of Bus : $300

HQ 1326 Rosewood: $40





SUBMIT Applicable amount under our donation tab 2 pages over.







