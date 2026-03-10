The Clouds Connoisseur Express Raffle

About this raffle
1 Loop Bus ride to HQ + Entry to Music Showcase at 6pm
This gives you 1 raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes valued at $50-$250
And 1 free TCC judging cards for the cup at 1326 Rosewood.
Route in ticket details .
Final raffle drawing at 9:45pm.
1 Loop Bus ride to HQ+ Entry to Music Showcase at 6pm
This gives you 5 raffles tickets for a chance to win prizes valued at $50-$250
And 1 TCC free judging cards for the cup at 1326 Rosewood. You can use the bus or arrive on your own anytime between 12-9pm. One loop ride only. 30 min ride around DT Austin.
Route in ticker details
Final raffle drawing at 9:45pm.
Donation includes:
entry into the music showcase for Friday all day.
1326 Rosewood Austin, TX.
NO Bus RIDE included...
ONE Free Texas Connoisseur Cup Judging card to taste the entries.
Looking to perform? Get the TALENT ticket instead Donate $20 at the end. It will capture your info for line up needs.
Venue: 1326 Rosewood (outside) Nonprofit Vendor – Free
Plus item donation of $10 or more.
Stage time if desired to promote your business.
Must bring own canopy, table, chairs and lighting with extension cord.
You may have time to present your business. Contact us below.
Contact: 512 593 6605
Venue: 1326 Rosewood (outside) Standard Vendor – $50 or 10% of sales
Plus item donation of $10 or more. Stage time if desired to promote your business.
Must bring own canopy, table, chairs and lighting with extension cord.
Contact us if you want to present your business
Contact: 512 593 6605
Venue: 1326 Rosewood (outside)
Only 4 slots available
Plus item donation of $20 or more.
Stage time if desired to promote your business.
Must bring own canopy, table, chairs and lighting with extension cord.
Contact us if you want to enter your TESTED (COA) products into the cup.
Contact: 512 593 6605
Looking to perform?
Ticket includes:
entry into the music showcase as an artist for both days. One day slot One night slot
Performance dates/times will be based on first come first serve bases. Line up will be sent out Friday AM
Times lines:
FRI|SAT
1-4pm and 7pm-10pm
2 SONG MAX included but
Additional time must be arranged prior to event. Additional fee will be assessed.
1326 Rosewood Austin, TX.
HIGHLIGHTS:
-BYOB.
-ONE Free Texas Connoisseur Cup Judging card to taste the entries.
Let us advertise for you.
we would need your personally created video or we will need your logo, product description, contact info, plus QR code and create one for you NLY Thursday March 12 at 6pm.
Retail, products, wellness programs, events, professional development, insurance, and any businesses that are veteran focused, etc are all welcome.
TV Ads:
run every 10 mins on the 4 screens on the bus all day. They loop every 15 mins and we have 10-12 slots.
1 day : $25
2 days :40
BUS MAGNET
(magnet provided by you)
One side : $100
Two Sides :$175
BANNER PLACEMENT
(banner provided by you) :
Rear of Bus : $300
HQ 1326 Rosewood: $40
SUBMIT Applicable amount under our donation tab 2 pages over.
$
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