The Cold War Legacy of Arms Control Monitoring and Verification (ZOOM Only)

John A. Lauder is a Senior Fellow at the Wisconsin Project on Nuclear Arms Control and is a cofounder of the James A. Garfield Center for Public Leadership at Hiram College. He retired from the US government with over 33 years of managerial, analytical, and policy experience in the CIA, NRO, and as an arms control negotiator. His last three assignments in the government were as Deputy Director of National Support at the NRO, Director of CIA’s Nonproliferation Center, and Chief of the Intelligence Community’s Arms Control Intelligence Staff. He continues to be instrumental in shaping research and strategic planning in the public and private sectors, including as a member of academic, laboratory, and nonprofit advisory panels. He has helped lead influential studies to improve intelligence on weapons of mass destruction and to facilitate verification of international agreements.