The CLE Alumni Experience

Delta Dirt – one if six (6) individual packaged Delta Dirt gifts (products will vary by box)

Novel Ts - a custom one-of-a-kind Bomber Jacket valued over $250

CJazzyArt – a framed original art & other items from Cicely Miller of CJazzy Art

Dragon Works Tattoos - A beautiful piece of body art valued up to $100.

The Bees Knees Organics -A Unique pampering gift basket fit for a queen